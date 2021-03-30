Directed by Ole Bornedal, ‘The Possession’ is a stylized horror film of considerable merit. The story follows a young girl, Emily, who picks up a box at a yard sale and is consequentially possessed by an evil spirit. After noticing striking changes in Emily’s behavior, her parents realize that they are dealing with an otherworldly entity and choose to consult a young Jewish priest.

With Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Kyra Sedgwick in the lead roles, the film has unfortunately received a mixed reception from critics and audiences – while the audience loved the articulately composed eerie ambiance, the critics were too eager to connect the film to previous trendsetters like ‘The Exorcist.’ The finality of the film leaves scope for a sequel, and if you are scouring the internet for information regarding the anticipated sequel of ‘The Possession,’ we are compelled to divulge to you everything we know.

The Possession Sequel Release Date

‘The Possession’ released on August 31, 2012, in the US and premiered at Film4 FrightFest. It had a limited release in countries like Hong Kong and Israel on the day before. It was a box-office success and held the top spot on its opening weekend.

Now we shall discuss the probability of a sequel. While the critics did not like the unintentional laughter that some of the sequences of the original film evokes, the film received wide support from the audiences. ‘The Possession’ was a commercial success, grossing over $75 million worldwide. All things considered, the prospect of a sequel is bright indeed.

It seems that the sequel was already greenlit as of December 1, 2018. Straightforwardly, the sequel will bear the name ‘The Possession 2.’ Francois Larosa heads the project and he is also the producer of the upcoming film. However, no official release date has been announced as of now, but given that it has been in the works for a while, we can expect it to come out sometime in 2022 or later.

The Possession Sequel Cast: Who Can Be In It?

Information on the cast has already been disclosed by the production team. If there aren’t any major changes, we expect to see child actor Tristan Riggs as Joseph, the innocent boy who gets possessed this time. In other roles, we hope to see Hadley Eure (the real estate agent), Sunday Flint (the mother), Jeannie Carter-Cruz (the wife), Scott Fulmer (the father), and Greg Lawson (the detective). Mario Zamora takes up the character of Miguel while Logan Smith acts as Sammy. In other supporting roles, we may expect to see Velia Dana as the insurance agent, Lonnie Trevino as the rabbi, and Joe Averagi as the doctor.

The Possession Sequel Plot: What can it be about?

In the finality of ‘The Possession,’ Tzadok the rabbi dies in a car accident and the dibbuk box lies on the road rooting for another prospective owner. While the spirit is contained within the box for the time being, it has not been killed. The sequel will see the malevolent spirit that is locked inside the Jewish dibbuk box finding a new home. As the ignorant owner will understandably try to unlock the box, the demon will be free to possess another innocent soul.

