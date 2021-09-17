The Premise Episode 3 Release Date and Spoilers

‘The Premise’ is a unique anthology series from ‘The Office‘-fame B.J. Novak, which tackles a new social issue every week. The series had a double-headed premiere, with the first two episodes taking a look at modern-day morality through character-driven stories with a pinch of humor. If you wish to catch up on the two episodes, you can head to the recap section. For folks eagerly awaiting next week’s installment, here’s what’s in store for ‘The Premise’ episode 3!

The Premise Episode 3 Release Date

‘The Premise’ episode 3 will release on September 23, 2021, at 12 am ET on Hulu. The first two episodes of the show premiered on September 16, 2021. The rest of the season 1 episodes will drop weekly every Thursday. The show’s debut season comprises five episodes with a runtime of 29-32 minutes each.

Where to Watch The Premise Episode 3 Online?

To watch ‘The Premise’ episode 3, you will need a subscription to Hulu. The series is streaming exclusively on the service in the USA. However, subscribers of Disney+ Star might be able to access the title in selected countries.

The Premise Episode 3 Spoilers

‘The Premise’ episode 3 is titled ‘The Ballad of Jesse Wheeler’ and will focus on a pop megastar’s return to the high school where he studied. The singer is supposed to pledge a donation for the school’s new library. However, his spontaneous and rambunctious nature will end up causing a massive stir among the students and faculty.

He might offer to have sex with the school’s valedictorian as a prize for her academic achievements. With the student, Abbi, and the entire student body on board with the idea, the star’s managers and the school’s administration will have to take heavy steps to control the damage.

The Premise Episodes 1 & 2 Recap

The premiere episode of ‘The Premise’ is titled ‘Social Justice Sex Tape’ and follows Eve Stone, a young lawyer who works for Rayna Bradshaw. They are working to prove the innocence of Darren Williams, a black man charged with assault against a police officer. Eve discovers a sex tape that could prove Darren’s innocence.

Ethan Streiber, the man who submitted the sex tape and is the subject of it, meets the lawyers. He flaunts his social awareness in front of the lawyers. In court, the sex tape is scrutinized, and Eve and Rayna expose other items from Ethan’s phone, which include more sex tapes and bigoted social media comments. The sex tape leaks, and Ethan must face the embarrassment. However, on a positive note, Darren is proved innocent and walks.

The second episode is called ‘Moment of Silence’ and focuses on Chase Milbrandt, a father who recently lost his daughter due to gun violence. He applies for a job as a PR Director at National Gun Lobby. At work, Chase befriends Aaron, and the two bond. However, when Aaron learns of Chase’s tragic past, he begins to suspect the man’s motives.

Chase delivers a moving argument about the pros and cons of gun laws impressing his boss. Chase prepares for a live broadcast and asks Aaron not to attend. Aaron still decides to be present. During the broadcast, Chase reaches out in his pocket but is shot by the vigilant security. It turns out Chase was reaching out for a picture of his daughter.

