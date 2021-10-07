The Premise Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

An anthology series on FX on Hulu, ‘The Premise’ lends a broad perspective to the ever-changing world while keeping the stories tethered in the here and now. The result is a complex character-driven drama series that holds the potential to allure, abduct, and even amaze its socially aware target audience. Created by B. J. Novak, the bittersweet tales of human follies and human resilience packed in the drama are of many colors. But they have one thing in common – the ability to inspire you.

Since its premiere in September 2021, the show has garnered modest praise in the media. As it often happens with anthology ventures, the cart contains both good and average apples. If you are rooting for the prospects of a sophomore season, and you should – allow us to spill all the beans.

The Premise Season 2 Release Date

‘The Premise’ season 1 premiered on September 16, 2021, on FX on Hulu, and the season finale aired on October 7, 2021. The season packs five episodes with episodic runtimes ranging between 29 and 32 minutes each.

As for the second season, here is what we know. Currently, there is no official announcement confirming the renewal or cancellation of the anthology drama. And it seems that we may have to wait a while for a concrete piece of news. Ultimately, it comes down to the equation between production cost versus viewership ratings, and the series maintains overall high production quality to level with its ambitious tone.

A show that dabbles in complex and relevant issues is bound to cause polarities in reception, but this is a series that attempts to soften the blow with its refreshingly comedic touch and endearing characters. Some critics have been a little too dismissive, but on the brighter side, others have likened the series with ‘The Twilight Zone.’ While the debate should go on, and there remains ample scope for that, the first season has caused quite an uproar in the media.

With that being said, the series will most probably get picked up for a second season. FX has a penchant for bringing back tales the platform believes in, and this show surely fits their description. If the show is greenlit before the end of 2021, we expect ‘The Premise’ season 2 to release sometime in Q3 2022.

The Premise Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

Thanks to the nature of the show, it does not require much commitment from the cast members, as they appear on an episodic basis. The first season features a slew of film and television stars, including Lola Kirke, Lucas Hedges, O’Shea Jackson Jr., George Wallace, Ed Asner, and Grace Song. Others that appear in important roles are Jon Bernthal, Boyd Holbrook, Ben Platt, Ayo Edebiri, Daniel Dae Kim, and Bryan Batt, among numerous others. However, we are yet to see if some of them might be back in new garbs for the speculated follow-up season. In all likelihood, the second season will introduce more familiar and promising faces from the industry.

The Premise Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The first season weaves tales of oppression, of memory harking back to a forgotten childhood, of longings and belongings. The motley stories lend a satirical look to several burning social issues of our times, like the Black Lives Matter campaign, the gun laws, police corruption, surveillance, old age, and racial injustice. The characters are grounded in their own sociopolitical reality, and sometimes realities are stranger than fiction. Ironic realizations lead to the comic essence of the drama, and it does not aim for slapstick laughter.

The potential second season will be similar in tone and mood, as it might bring another mixed bag of stories that tackle some more social issues. It could also introduce new characters while remaining ambitious in thought and execution. The first season brings directors such as Jake Schreier and Kitao Sakurai on board. If the show is renewed, we might see the second season featuring more of such prominent directorial voices.

Read More: Where Is The Premise Filmed? Is It A True Story?