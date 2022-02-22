The Real Dirty Dancing Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

FOX’s ‘The Real Dirty Dancing’ is a dance competition TV series themed around the classic 1987 film ‘Dirty Dancing‘ as contestants battle it out for the ultimate title of the next “Johnny” and “Baby.” With Stephen “tWitch” Boss serving as the host, the talent show is derived from the Australian series of the same name. Upon its premiere, the inaugural season turned out to be a nostalgic experience for viewers.

It recreated the film’s best scenes at Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge, the real-life location for the film’s fictional Kellerman’s Lodge. Now that it has concluded, viewers are anticipating another round of this fun and modern retelling of their favorite movie from the 80s. So here are all the updates that we have about a potential season two!

The Real Dirty Dancing Season 2 Release Date

‘The Real Dirty Dancing’ season 1 released on February 1, 2022, on FOX and concluded its four-episode long run on February 22, 2022. Every episode of the show is around 90 minutes long.

With respect to the second season, here is all that we know. The home network FOX has not hinted at a possible renewal or cancellation just yet. However, if we look at the viewership ratings amassed by the first season, the show’s return seems unlikely. It recorded an average rating of 0.23 within the 18-49 demographic and 1.51 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Moreover, the network reportedly promoted it as a “special event,” so it seems like a one-season show.

However, we can’t undermine the popularity of the movie ‘Dirty Dancing’ which still has fans under its spell, be it due to the palpable chemistry between Johnny and Baby or the iconic lake lift. Additionally, the popularity of the original Australian version caused it to be picked up by other countries like the UK and the States. Thus, the creators of the American version might just tweak the format and release more episodes to increase its appeal.

In case the show gets renewed, the production will possibly be a brief affair accommodating a four-five episodes long second edition. So we can hope for an early release provided it is officially renewed. In all probability, we expect ‘The Real Dirty Dancing’ season 2 to release sometime in Q1 or Q2 2023.

The Real Dirty Dancing Season 2 Judges, Host, And Contestants: Who can be in it?

The first season featured several talented celebrity competitors, namely Brie Bella, Corbin Bleu, Cat Cora, Antonio Gates, Howie Dorough, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Tyler Cameron, and Loni Love. In season 1, Todd McKenney and Kym Johnson served as the mentors. It also welcomed actress and ‘Hula Hana’ co-writer Jane Brucker, ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ fame Allison Holker Boss, and other talented artists as guest judges.

Since ‘The Real Dirty Dancing’ is a competition series, the potential second edition might feature a new bunch of contestants dancing under the supervision of accomplished choreographers. Besides that, we can hope to see special guest judges who will help with the elimination process. In addition, we can expect to see the charismatic Stephen “tWitch” Boss back as the host if season 2 gets greenlit.

