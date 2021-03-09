The 12th episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 13 took us inside Kenya’s failing marriage and her subsequent mental health issues. It also deals with a secret that someone in the group purposefully leaks out, and now it has unfortunately reached the news. This, to an extent, sums up the last episode. Moving on, you must be excited to watch the upcoming episode. In that case, here is everything you can expect from ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 episode 13!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 13 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 episode 13 is slated to release on March 14, 2021, at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo. New episodes air every Sunday at the same time slot.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 13 Online?

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is a Bravo show, so the easiest way to watch it is on TV, provided you have a cable connection. You can also head to Bravo’s official website and stream the episodes. There is another string of options available if you have cut the cord. You can watch the show on live TV websites like Fubo TV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can watch up to season 12 of the show, while you can also check out VOD platforms like Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Apple TV to buy the latest episodes and watch them. You can also stream the show on NBC’s official website and Peacock TV.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 13 Spoilers

The official synopsis for ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 episode 13 has not been released by Bravo just yet. The moment we find any update, we will be sure to fill up this section. In any case, the upcoming episode is expected to finally disclose the identity of the person leaking confidential news about the wives. It might also shed light upon Kenya’s deteriorating mental state.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 12 Recap

In this week’s ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ episode, titled ‘Front Page News,’ Cynthia is stressed about her wedding dress which might not reach her on time. Kenya talks to her father about her daughter’s birthday and her divorce. Her ex-husband has filed for divorce in New York seeking alimony. He has also shockingly called her previous move regarding their custody arrangement the “ultimate betrayal.” Kenya has been going to therapy ever since. Kenya has an aggressive confrontation with Drew about vacation, the private jet, and previous disagreements. Drew raises a finger at Kenya for bringing her child on vacation.

Meanwhile, Cynthia learns about Page Six having a column saying one of the housewives had sex with a stripper. Kandi meets up with Marlo and tells her about the controversy. LaToya thinks Kenya is the rat. Cynthia’s decision to have a postnuptial instead of a prenup alarms the others. At the site of festivities, Drew and Kenya have another fight. Everyone is either discussing Kenya’s possible involvement in the Page Six ordeal or her terrible divorce. Kenya finally sees her therapist and divulges details about her marriage and family problems. The therapist suggests that Kenya should slowly process everything and take some time to heal.

