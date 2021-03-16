In the 13th episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13, we see the ladies getting ready for Cynthia’s big day. They also contemplate the Page Six reveal and are still trying to find out the person who leaked the news. But more on that later! First, you can take a look at the details for the upcoming episode – ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 episode 14!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 14 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 episode 14 is slated to release on March 21, 2021, at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo. The show follows a weekly release pattern of airing one episode every Sunday.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 14 Online?

If you want to watch ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 episode 14, you can simply tune into Bravo at the above-mentioned date and time. If you don’t have a cable connection, you can also head to Bravo’s official website and stream the episodes. You can also watch the show on live TV websites like Fubo TV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Hulu subscribers can access and stream up to season 12 of the show, while you can also check out VOD platforms like Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Apple TV to buy the latest episodes and watch them online. Another option is to watch the show on NBC’s official website and Peacock TV.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 14 Spoilers

The official synopsis for ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 episode 14 has not been released by Bravo just yet. The moment we find any update, we will be sure to fill up this section. But we can speculate that the upcoming episode will showcase Cynthia as a married woman. Fans are excited to see what it has in store with regards to her new life with Mike.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 13 Recap

This week’s ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ episode kicks off with Cynthia and her daughter gearing up for her wedding. She is concerned about how the media would react, considering the wedding taking place during the pandemic. The group then have a discussion about the Page Six drama.

Kenya tells Kandi that she wants people to know the truth. At Shamea’s, they have a party, and everyone talks about the wedding. Marlo assures everyone that things are fine between her and Kenya. Drew and LaToya have a conversation, and LaToya thinks Kenya is the one to blame for the slip-up. Cynthia’s dad does not show up for the wedding. Porsha is not happy about Dennis’ presence at the wedding.

Drew calls Cynthia to tell her that she won’t be able to sing at the wedding. Kandi and Drew seem quite happy. Cynthia then appears in a beautifully bejeweled dress, and the vows are exchanged after that. The ladies are all elated as they congratulate Cynthia. After a few days, Porsha and her ex-fiancé meet and discuss their break-up. She wants the both of them to get on with their lives peacefully.

