‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ returned this week with an episode filled with rage and fervor. Except for Mike and Cynthia, the other cast members do not seem to be getting along. There is gossip that is paving the way for fights and accusations. But let’s get to that later! If you’ve watched the episode and are anticipating the next one, here’s everything you can expect from ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 episode 15!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 15 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 episode 15 is scheduled to release on March 28, 2021, at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo. New episodes drop on the channel every Sunday.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 15 Online?

If you’re excited to watch ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 episode 15, you can simply tune into Bravo at the above-mentioned timeslot. People who prefer watching the show online can head to Bravo’s official website and catch up on the latest episodes. The show is additionally available on live TV websites like Fubo TV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Hulu subscribers watch up to season 12 of the show, while you can also seek out VOD platforms like Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Apple TV to buy the latest episodes and stream them online. The series is also available on NBC’s official website and Peacock TV.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 15 Spoilers

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 episode 15 is called ‘Cajun Peaches.’ In this episode, Drew will take the ladies to New Orleans, where LaToya will just want to chill out on the trip. Porsha will confront Marlo about where her loyalty lies.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 14 Recap

In the ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s latest episode this week, the wives engage in discussions about their lives. Marlo tells Kenya about LaToya gossiping about Kenya and Marc behind her back. Drew meets her mom and tells her about going to New Orleans. Kandi is working hard to inhabit a role for an upcoming movie. She is working with a trainer, hoping to get fitter. Cynthia and Mike are planning to buy a house in Atlanta. She gets a call from Drew, who wants her to come to New Orleans.

Drew’s son Jo-Jo might have to start getting along with his biological father now that he is out of prison. Drew tries to talk to him about it, but he doesn’t seem to care whether he has a dad. At Falynn’s Halloween party, Drew gets pissed off seeing Kenya dressed as a Native American. During a drinking session, there is tension between LaToya and Kenya. They have a confrontation about the divorce, and LaToya puts all the blame upon Porsha.

After Kenya has left, Falynn admits that she is annoyed with LaToya because of an unpleasant conversation they have had about dating an older man. Porsha then accompanies LaToya to the exit, but she is still perplexed at LaToya’s behavior. But just as the night is about to end, Falynn fights with LaToya, calling her out by names. Drew is worried about LaToya’s drinking habits.

Read More: Who is the Richest Housewife of Atlanta?