‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s latest episode takes a break from the routine life followed by the ladies. They all take a trip to New Orleans, but drama follows them even there. The ladies are vexed! If you want to read more, you can check out our detailed recap. But first, here’s everything we know about ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 episode 16!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 16 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 episode 16 will release on April 4, 2021, at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo. The show follows a weekly release pattern of airing one episode every Sunday.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 16 Online?

You can watch ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 episode 16 as and when it airs on Bravo at the above-mentioned timeslot. If you do not have a cable connection, you can head to Bravo’s official website and watch the latest episode there. You also have the option to live stream the show on Fubo TV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Hulu subscribers can access up to season 12 of the show, while others can opt for VOD services like Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Apple TV to buy the latest episodes and stream them online. The series is additionally available on NBC’s official website and Peacock TV.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 16 Spoilers

With regards to the upcoming episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13, Bravo has not released the official synopsis as of yet. But we will be certain to update this section once we receive any news. Needless to say, the episode will take us deeper into the conflicts that have been consuming the ladies, especially the tensions between Kenya and LaToya. These women have been the center of drama since the last few episodes, and fans can’t wait to see how it all unfurls.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 15 Recap

The latest episode, called ‘Cajun Peaches,’ opens on a solid note. The ladies are traveling to New Orleans, where Drew has official matters to tend to. But she’s open to having fun and is also allowing kids to be a part of it. Kenya brings along her child. Everyone seems to be doing fine except for LaToya, who has even chosen to refrain from booze.

The ladies engage in a frivolous game of who does the best booty bounce. The winner accordingly gets the best room. Kenya detaches herself from the others and upgrades to a better room. Drew is stunned. The ladies then focus their attention on Kandi, who is busy filming her new movie. Nevertheless, she gives her word that she’d come. The ladies head out for a bike tour to Bourbon Street. LaToya complains about Falynn’s party, and her demeanor annoys Drew.

Kenya is concerned about the pair having problems with each other. Kandi finally arrives. As the ladies gather around, they are excited to see her. It is a rainy day, and they all decide to dance. Drew is the only one leaving for an interview. During dance lessons, Porsha is trying to help Kandi move, but she seems disinterested. Porsha thinks that Kenya manipulates people, which leads to a fight. But they make up anyway.

Read More: Who is the Richest Housewife of Atlanta?