‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s newest episode is a continuation of the New Orleans trip organized by Drew as a part of her business trip. But all hell breaks loose when Marlo becomes the center of attention leading up to another long episode of exhausting drama. The ladies have divided into groups, and few of them have even decided to head back to Atlanta. If you’re curious about what happens further, we’ve provided a detailed recap at the bottom. But first, you can check out the details for ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 episode 17!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 17 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 episode 17 will air on April 11, 2021, at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo. The show drops new episodes every channel every Sunday.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 17 Online?

You can watch the next episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ as and when it airs on Bravo at the above-mentioned date and time. Without a cable connection, you can watch the show on Bravo’s official website when new episodes release shortly after their television premiere. The show can alternatively be live-streamed on Fubo TV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. You can go to VOD services like Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Apple TV and buy the latest episodes through these platforms and access them online. The series is also available on NBC’s official website, Hulu, and Peacock TV.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 17 Spoilers

With regards to ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 episode 17, Bravo has not released the official synopsis as of now. But we think that the next episode will be about the slow-rising enmity between Porsha and Marlo. Kenya, who is at the center of the drama, seems relatively subdued. But with Marlo getting tremendous backlash, she might just decide to speak up if she wants to defend her friend. LaToya’s hatred for Kenya might also resurface. To watch how it all unfolds, we’re going to have to wait for the next episode!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 16 Recap

The latest episode is called ‘Hurricane Housewives,’ and the ladies are covering Day 2 of their trip to New Orleans. The ladies surprisingly meet Big Freedia, and their day seems to have already peaked. Later, Marlo, Kandi, and Kenya gossip about whether Porsha has hooked up with Bolo. At the dinner table, Marlo seeks advice on friendship from Big Freedia. Porsha is furious at Marlo because, according to her, Marlo indirectly talked about Porsha when she mentioned one of her troubles. They get into a big fight.

Kandi is also concerned about Marlo, who has irreversibly sandwiched herself between Porsha and Kenya. LaToya drops off news about Kandi and Porsha leaving on a flight to Atlanta. Kandi has to attend work on Monday, and the alarming weather additionally compelled her to take an exit. Kenya is pissed at Porsha for leaving Shamea behind. There is a power cut due to a storm, and Cynthia already seems fed up. The weather has taken a turn for the worst, and the ladies decide to go back to Atlanta.

Cynthia and Porsha celebrate Biden’s win at home and the fact that Georgia has turned into a blue state. The ladies are elated as they meet up to create a video promoting black-owned businesses on their social media accounts. Kandi invites Cynthia and Porsha for a tasting at a private event. They all subsequently enter a restaurant where Kenya and Marlo also show up. Porsha is upset.

