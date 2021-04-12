‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ aired its new episode this week, and a new rumor has set their lives aflame. Drew is about to get her baby blessed by a prophet, but everyone thinks he has some sort of a relationship with LaToya. To know more about the episode, you can check out the recap. But first, you can take a look at what ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ might have in store in the upcoming season 13 episode 18!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 18 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 episode 18 will premiere on April 18, 2021, at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo. The show follows a weekly release pattern of airing one episode every Sunday.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 18 Online?

The upcoming episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ will air on Bravo, and you can just tune in to the channel at the timeslot mentioned above. In case you have cut the cord, you can watch the show on Bravo’s official website when new episodes release shortly after they premiere on cable. You have the option of live-streaming the show on Fubo TV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. You can even buy or rent the episodes of the show on VOD services like Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Apple TV. The series is additionally available on NBC’s official website, Hulu, and Peacock TV.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 18 Spoilers

With regards to ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 episode 18, Bravo has not released the official synopsis as of now. But we think that the next episode will continue to focus upon the rumors surrounding LaToya and the prophet. Even though he has dismissed all accusations about being involved with LaToya, Kandi and Kenya don’t seem convinced, and they just might seek to get to the bottom of the case. Drew might also get involved because he is the one who is supposed to bless her baby. There is also a chance Kenya might meet her ex-husband Marc who is in town, and as stated by her in the previous episode, she still hasn’t lost hope.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 17 Recap

In the latest episode, called ‘A Whole Lott of Mess,’ the ladies are trying to resolve their issues. Marlo is the first one amongst them as she apologizes to Kenya and Porsha. Kenya pours out all emotions in front of Kandi, especially about her traumatic divorce with Marc, who arrived in Atlanta. Marlo is also embarrassed about her behavior on the trip. As they all gather for Kandi’s mom’s birthday, Kandi gives her regards to all of them for showing up.

The ladies are facing fundamental weight-related problems. Kenya wants to reduce the size of her breasts, and Cynthia is not happy about her weight. Drew is preparing for her baby to come out, but she is also scared of what might happen later. Drew then reveals in front of everyone that LaToya is hooking up with the prophet supposed to bless her child. They all have a confrontation later, and Drew calls her a home-wrecker. They have a fight. Kenya tells Cynthia to tell her that she went through with the operation. The ladies show up at Kenya’s place and discuss the fight between LaToya and Drew. Later, they have a video chat with the prophet, who denies being involved with LaToya. He also tells them that he is not married or engaged. But Kandi is still suspicious, and Kenya is not satisfied with their answers.

