In the latest episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ the women are gathered up for a Christmas gift exchange session. Apart from presents, they also end up exchanging harsh words and sentiments. Drew pulls off a gimmick that irks the rest of the ladies. To know more about the episode, you can head to the comprehensive recap we have provided. Before you do that, check out the particulars for ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 episode 19!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 19 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 episode 19 will air on April 25, 2021, at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo. Every episode has a runtime of around 44 minutes, and new episodes drop on the channel every Sunday.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 19 Online?

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 episode 19 will air on Bravo at the timeslot mentioned above, and you need a cable network in order to watch it. For those of you who have cut the cord, you can stream the show on Bravo’s official website, where new episodes release shortly after they drop on television. You can choose to live stream the show on Fubo TV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. You can additionally buy or rent the episodes of the show on VOD services like Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Apple TV. More online options include accessing the show on NBC’s official website, Hulu, and Peacock TV.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 19 Spoilers

With regards to ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 episode 19, called ‘Reunion Part 1’, Bravo has not released the official synopsis as of now. Needless to say, the next episode will feature all the members of this season’s “Real Housewives” clan of Atlanta, and with it, we can also hope to welcome more drama. The ladies will be given a chance to openly talk to one another, which might end up in a lengthy session of intense confrontation and heart-to-heart exchanges. The entire season has had intense fights between a couple of members, particularly LaToya, Kenya, and Porsha. We might get to hear each side of the story related to these banters.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 18 Recap

In the latest episode, called ‘How the Wig Stole Christmas,’ Drew is motivating her son Jo-Jo to go see his biological father. What aggravates the situation more is Drew’s ex not picking up her call, but a few minutes later, Ralph enters and meets his son. Meanwhile, the aftermath of Kenya’s divorce is falling hard on top of her. She talks to her therapist, and together, they try to call him, but her number seems to have been blocked. Kenya later contacts him through her daughter’s phone, telling him that they are done.

At Cynthia’s Christmas gift exchange, Kenya is pissed at Porsha for having arrived late. She opens her gifts and finds a necklace and bracelet set that Porsha does not seem to like. This cracks up Kandi. Drew’s gift to Kenya turns out to be an annoying execution of ill-timed humor which they all think is cheap. She even makes them hear a recording of the prophet confessing that he likes LaToya. This leads to an insane fight between LaToya and Drew. In the end, Kenya finally accepts her divorce while Porsha decides to keep up her fight for social justice. Kandi wants to make it big in acting, and Drew has plans to beautify her house.

