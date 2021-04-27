In ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 episode 19, the ladies gather for a round of conversation, resolving their past issues, and acknowledge accomplishments over the course of the season. Unfortunately, they all have problems waiting to be voiced out and dealt with. The result is an aggressive outpour of accusations and snide remarks. If you missed the latest installment, you could check out the recap section at the bottom. Now, let us move on to the particulars for ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 episode 20.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 20 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 episode 20 will release on May 2, 2021, at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo. Every episode has a runtime of around 44 minutes, and new episodes release every Sunday.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 20 Online?

You can tune in to Bravo at the timeslot mentioned above if you want to watch ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 episode 20 as it airs on TV. If you miss the television premiere, you can head to Bravo’s official website, where new episodes release shortly after. There are live streaming websites like Fubo TV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV, where the show is also available. You have the option to additionally buy or rent the episodes of the show on VOD services like Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Apple TV. If you want more options, you can even head to NBC’s official website, Hulu, and Peacock TV.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 20 Spoilers

In ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 episode 20, called ‘Reunion Part 2′, we will see LaToya and Drew charging at each other with absolute hostility. It seems like Drew will again attract all attention as new issues are about to be addressed in the upcoming episode. In the later part of this season, we have seen the group accuse LaToya of being involved with the prophet, which might be again be mentioned, in case of which there definitely will be more drama. There is a high chance that Drew and Kenya might also continue to fight and bicker over things that they have violently fought about in the past.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 19 Recap

In the latest episode, called ‘Reunion Part 1’, the ladies prepare for a full-blown reunion based on the theme of “dungeon.” They grace the stage clad in black leather with Andy Cohen, and the first topic they address is weight issues. Kenya is happy about her weight loss, while Porsha has gained a few pounds. But Kenya accuses her of not being enough, and both of them get into a fight. Porsha is questioned about her decision to kick Dennis out. Mark had asked for alimony before withdrawing his request, which prompts Kenya to file for a divorce.

All fingers subsequently point towards Drew, who is blamed for being unhealthily obsessed with Kenya’s marriage. The pair call each other out because of past problems resurfacing. Drew also clarifies that her ex is not in prison after being mocked by Kenya. Andy points out that Drew’s ex-husband Ralph is keeping secrets. Kandi then reveals that she won the case against her daughter’s father with support from her daughter. The ladies also probe deeper into Ralph’s recent visit to Miami, which seems fishy, and they all think he is up to something. But Drew mentions that things between them are fine now. In the end, all focus shifts to Kenya when the ladies complain about her unnatural behavior in front of Ralph.

