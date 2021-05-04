In ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 episode 20, the air gets all tensed up as the ladies sit together to discuss and relive their journey on the show. Kenya’s ability to be unapologetically herself has gained a lot of hatred and criticism. The second part of the “reunion” series assembles a few of her most scandalous moments in the series. If you want more scoop on the penultimate episode, you can refer to the recap section below. If you’re anticipating the last episode of this season, here’s everything we know about ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 episode 21.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 21 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 episode 21 will air on May 9, 2021, at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo. Every episode of the series is around 44 minutes long.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 21 Online?

You can watch ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 episode 21 as and when it airs on TV at the timeslot mentioned above. If you skip the original broadcast, you can go to Bravo’s official website, where new episodes release sometime after they drop on television. You can also go online and live-stream the upcoming finale on Fubo TV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, or Sling TV. You can additionally buy or rent the episodes of the show on VOD services such as Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Apple TV. For more options, you can also go to NBC’s official website, Hulu, and Peacock TV.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 21 Spoilers

In ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 episode 21, called ‘Reunion Part 3,’ there will be more instances to mull over as the ladies attempt to address and resolve all their problems with each other. Judging by the tone of the previous “reunion” episodes, the storm has not subsided at all, and instead, we have been witnessing them engage in endless banters and unabashed bickering.

Kenya has been the epicenter of this catastrophic mess, and the other women begin to egg on every time a problem related to Kenya is brought to the surface. At this point, we can be certain that the upcoming episode will also reiterate and reevaluate Kenya’s questionable conduct over the season. Let’s just hope that the ladies at least part ways on an amiable note after their last reunion session!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 Episode 20 Recap

In the latest episode, titled ‘Reunion Part 2′, we get into one of Drew and LaToya’s most talked about fights. LaToya apparently trash-talked about Drew’s wig throughout the season, and she is finally asked why she constantly antagonizes Drew. But they’ve also had their share of emotional moments where Drew has been highly supportive of LaToya’s relationship problems. So it isn’t all bad. Kenya is accused of having a crush on LaToya, which she denies. Marlo and Shamia then make an appearance. Kenya is also called out for bringing her child to their New Orleans trip because none of the other ladies felt entitled enough to do that. They all think Kenya was selfish.

The episode also mentions the time when Kenya had taken out a private jet inviting LaToya, her nanny, and her kid asking Drew to keep it a secret from the others. As expected, Drew didn’t keep her word. In the present, Drew retorts saying that she wanted to hold Kenya accountable for her behavior. Kenya tries to justify her decisions throughout the course of the season, especially her controversial private jet incident. They had all decided to go on a sprinter initially, but Kenya backed down because of some issues and decided to take a jet. That is how she gives her statement after being repeatedly chided by the other ladies.

