In the eleventh episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11, Erika’s problems just kept adding up, and Garcelle’s return only worsened things even if she was trying to help out her stressed-out friend. The news of Tom’s accident has reached the public while Erika chanced upon another piece of astonishing information. Well, if you wish to read more about the episode, head to the recap section. Before episode 12 arrives, we’d like to take you through all its details!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 12 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11 episode 12 is scheduled to release on August 11, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes drop every Wednesday, and each one has a runtime of approximately 44-50 minutes.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 12 Online?

Fans can watch ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11 episode 12 by tuning in to Bravo at the date and time mentioned above. If you have a cable connection but skip the original broadcast, you can catch up on the latest episode on Bravo’s official website using your service provider login ID. You can also resort to live-streaming options available on platforms like Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. In addition, it is possible to buy/rent the episodes on VOD services like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 12 Spoilers

In the twelfth episode titled ‘Circle of Distrust,’ Garcelle might have to make amends for having disclosed Erika’s secret. She is quite shaken up after how the events unfolded, especially the financial damage that Tom has allegedly caused. Erika’s reputation, as well as security, is at stake, and she doesn’t have a solution to any of her problems yet. Let’s hope that she makes at least a little progress in the next installment.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 11 Recap

In the eleventh episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11 titled ‘Ice Queen of the Desert,’ Erika opened up about the ups and downs of her declining relationship with Tom Girardi. In the latest episode, we learned that Tom had survived a dangerous accident a few years ago, giving him a persisting condition of severe head trauma. Erika added that he has not been the same person ever since as it has caused a “significant shift in his personality, his decision-making, and who he is.” The next day marked Garcelle’s return, and all the ladies except for Erika went out on a bike ride.

The news about Tom’s accident has hit the papers, and as the public made peace with that, Erika was coming to terms with more news swimming to the surface. Until then, she had no idea about owning a house in La Quinta, in Kyle’s neighborhood. After some research, they learn that Tom sold it in 2018, and Sutton immediately advised Erika to hire a good financial forensics team to run a background check on Tom in case he is manipulating her financially, even if it means knowing where he has spent his money.

Garcelle and Crystal took Erika out for hiking which created the perfect opportunity for Garcelle to dig into Erika’s personal life. She has never owned a debit card before, and whenever she needed money, Erika would ask Tom for cash or use credit cards. Garcelle found that extremely outrageous, along with how Erika proclaimed that his actions were solely guided by his unsteady mental state. She also told Garcelle and Crystal that she never opened up to Tom after that, but he still calls her every day. Garcelle then made the mistake of announcing that in front of everyone, thinking Erika would be okay with that.

