In the twelfth episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11, a report in LA Times caused Erika’s friends to doubt if she’s actually innocent or just putting up a show. Tom Girardi has been accused of embezzling millions, and Sutton was convinced Erika must have something to do with it. For more details on episode 12, you can check out the recap. Now, let us go through the details for ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11 episode 13!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 13 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11 episode 13 is slated to release on August 18, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes drop every Wednesday, and each one has a runtime of approximately 44-50 minutes.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 13 Online?

Fans can watch ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11 episode 13 by tuning in to Bravo at the date and time mentioned above. If you have a cable connection but somehow miss the original broadcast, you can catch up on the latest episode on Bravo’s official website using your service provider login ID. You can also resort to live-streaming options available on platforms like Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. In addition, it is possible to buy/rent the episodes on VOD services like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 13 Spoilers

In the thirteenth episode, titled ‘Season’s Grillings,’ Sutton might cut off contact with Erika, and the others might follow suit. In case they still choose to remain friends with her, they probably won’t accept Erika’s situation without a proper clarification from her end outlining just how big of a role, if any, Erika has had to play in the matter. With Sutton at the forefront of their subconscious mission of investigating Erika, things might get rough for her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 12 Recap

In the latest episode titled ‘Circle of Distrust,’ the ladies chanced upon a LA Times report on Erika and Tom. Titled ‘The legal titan and the ‘Real Housewife’: The rise and fall of Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne,’ the piece delineates how Tom Girardi is accused of stealing millions of dollars from his clients, including Indonesian children, cancer patients, and others. Coming back to the part where the last episode left off, Erika had locked herself in the bathroom after Garcelle’s reckless statement about her relationship with Tom, however harmless her intentions might have been.

Garcelle did apologize thereafter, and Erika hugged her. As for the ladies, they all pounced upon the newspaper, trying to find sense in the painfully lengthy account of Tom and Erika’s downfall. After reading the article, Sutton did additional research and contemplated the possibility of Erika being guilty as well. She also realized that her friend might go to jail if Erika’s business was indeed used to funnel stolen money, as per what the piece states.

The women then reached Dorit’s residence, where they began to discuss Erika’s inappropriate (and now-deleted) Instagram post featuring Tom’s chats with his mistress. Rinna instigated Sutton to flesh out her opinions about whatever Erika has been up to, but Sutton was more interested in talking about La Quinta and the exchanges they had. She ultimately began to rant about how Erika’s statements don’t match her actions, and Kyle understood that it was time for them to establish some distance from Erika.

