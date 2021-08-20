In the thirteenth episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11, Sutton and the rest of the ladies were highly doubtful of Erika and the extent of accountability she carries. Erika understandably refused to disclose much because of legal reasons, and Sutton was already thinking of avoiding her to save her own image. If you’re curious about the events that followed, check out the recap. Now, here is everything you might see in ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11 episode 14!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 14 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11 episode 14 is slated to release on August 25, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes drop every Wednesday, and each one has a runtime of approximately 44-50 minutes.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 14 Online?

Fans can watch ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11 episode 14, by tuning in to Bravo at the date and time mentioned above. If you have a cable connection but somehow miss the original broadcast, you can catch up on the latest episode on Bravo’s official website using your service provider login ID. You can also resort to live-streaming options available on platforms like Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. In addition, it is possible to buy/rent the episodes on VOD services like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 14 Spoilers

In the fourteenth episode, the ladies will continue their banter with Erika, whose honesty is constantly being tested. She is now inevitably tied to the “Tom Girardi” case, the source of her doom, because many believe Erika might have unknowingly spent a portion of the money Tom is being accused of embezzling. It will only come to the surface once Tom divulges the truth so fans can gear up for possible reveals in episode 14!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 13 Recap

In the latest episode titled ‘Season’s Grillings,’ the ladies repeatedly went over Tom and Erika’s case behind her back. They also included Teddi Mellencamp in the conversation, who didn’t do much but participate as a listener as the others gave their two cents. Sutton called a lawyer to determine how involved they would be in case Erika is found guilty. At the emergency meeting hosted by Sutton, she proposed that they should distance themselves from Erika because all this negative publicity could directly affect them.

Moreover, Sutton’s name is also on the board of charities and ballet troupes, so the case could ruin her image, considering she is Erika’s close friend. The only thing that keeps Sutton tethered to Erika is their shared on-screen presence on the show. She strongly felt as if Erika had been hiding parts of the truth, and Dorit also agreed. Later, they all gathered at Kyle’s house to confront Erika, and seconds before she entered, they suddenly realized she was obliged to keep a few things private due to legal reasons.

However, Garcelle thought it is obvious that Erika would never admit her fault, even if she was guilty. As expected, Erika said no to everything they asked her. Sutton also wanted to know if she was in touch with Tom’s lawyers because both of them uttered the same story. Erika also claimed to have been excluded from the financial books of her own company even though she begged them to give her access. Along with that, she has no idea how or where the money was spent. Only Tom would be able to answer that for now.

