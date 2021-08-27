In the fourteenth episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11, Dorit and Lucy were puzzled at Garcelle’s cold behavior towards Erika. Sutton was the second person who was eager to throw away years of friendship for the sake of her reputation. Curious minds can check out the entire recap at the bottom! Now, here is everything we have gathered about ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11 episode 15!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 15 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11 episode 15 is slated to release on September 1, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes drop every Wednesday, and each one has a runtime of approximately 44-50 minutes.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 15 Online?

Fans can watch ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11 episode 15 by tuning in to Bravo at the date and time mentioned above. If you have a cable connection but somehow miss the original broadcast, you can catch up on the latest episode on Bravo’s official website using your service provider login ID. You can also resort to live-streaming options available on platforms like Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. In addition, it is possible to buy/rent the episodes on VOD services like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 15 Spoilers

In the fifteenth episode, Erika’s current situation might initiate more drama in the group, especially because the ladies’ reputations are at stake. Sutton will be the first one to warn or remind the others about the risks involved in being friends with Erika, who might be more invested in digging into Tom’s side of the matter.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 14 Recap

In the fourteenth episode, titled ‘Lips Unsealed,’ Lisa spent time with her two daughters as they tried on their mother’s vintage collection turning the house into a mini fashion show. Without Harry, Lisa had been lonely. Lucy and Dorit were curious about Garcelle’s harsh attitude towards Erika. The latter decided to probe into the matter, so when she called Garcelle a “bully” at Krystal’s party, Garcelle was taken aback. Instead of owning up to her mistake, she revealed that the group treats her like an outsider.

The ladies were tired of listening to Dorit go on for minutes at a stretch. Just when Krystal tried to close the matter, a more serious one involving Sutton and Erika came to light. The former was scared of putting her own reputation at stake, so she stayed away from Erika. After a lengthy rant about Tom and the story of how he allegedly cheated on her, Erika finally decided to learn why he did so. Kyle just wanted everyone to be honest with each other.

After some time, Kyle went to Kathy’s, where they went over the events of the fight at Krystal’s. Besides that, they discussed the Lipstick Reader and their mom. Kyle also shared a memory dating back to her childhood wherein she had wanted to be a part of a scripted TV show. It is not a happy recollection. Kyle also stated that she has been actively trying to avoid toxicity, and Kathy admitted that she missed being around her sister.

