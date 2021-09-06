In the fifteenth episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11, Kyle and Sutton reopened the topic of Erika and Tom’s divorce. Sutton was unwilling to believe the publicized story about Tom’s accident. Later, Kyle pushed her to address her issues with Erika, which caused another huge fight between them. For a comprehensive refresher on the latest episode, check out the recap section. Now, let us see what the upcoming episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11 has in store!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 16 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11 episode 16 is slated to release on September 8, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes drop every Wednesday, and each one has a runtime of approximately 44-50 minutes.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 16 Online?

Fans can watch ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11 episode 16 by tuning in to Bravo at the date and time mentioned above. If you have a cable connection but somehow miss the original broadcast, you can catch up on the latest episode on Bravo’s official website using your service provider login ID. You can also go for live-streaming options available on platforms such as Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. In addition, it is possible to buy or rent the episodes on VOD services like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and Vudu.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 16 Spoilers

The sixteenth episode is titled ‘Threats and Promises.’ It seems like Sutton and Erika are in no hurry to end the feud between them, and we will see how Erika reacts to the former’s harsh opinion about her. Sutton has openly declared that she does not trust Erika, who, because of the sensitive space she is in, might get severely offended by it. The only way it could be avoided is if Sutton tries to make peace.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 15 Recap

In the fifteenth episode, titled ‘The Dinner Party From Hell: Part Two,’ Dorit reflected on her marriage with her husband as they both acknowledged how strong they are as a couple. On the contrary, Erika’s marriage has fallen into the ditch, and Dorit was sad about that. All of a sudden, Dorit’s husband suggested they should renew their vows, but she wasn’t ready. Kyle and Sutton shared insights on what they think must’ve actually happened to Tom.

Something about the story surrounding Tom’s accident seemed a bit fishy to Sutton, who was also doubting Erika’s true intentions. Crystal, Erika, Garcelle, and Kathy sat down for dinner together. Garcelle has always seemed to be a loyal friend to Sutton, so when the ladies brought up her beef with Erika, the drama escalated from there. At Kathy’s party, Sutton approached Erika, who immediately stated that she has had enough of her attitude, but Sutton only wanted to ask her if she is okay. Moments later, the dinner table turned into a platter of hostility when both the women began to argue.

However, Sutton was still apologetic about her obsessive concern regarding her image. While Dorit understood her point of view, Erika just cried. She was sick of being talked about and sidelined by the group. At that very moment, Kyle pushed Sutton to confront Erika just the way she had previously claimed to do. Sutton finally admitted that she didn’t fully trust Erika and her statements about the legal problem she is wrapped in. Erika just told her to shut up.

