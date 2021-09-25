The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 19 Release Date and Spoilers

In the eighteenth episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11, Kathy invited the ladies for a mini-getaway to San Diego, where Erika and Sutton had their latest altercation. The tense emotional atmosphere suffocated Garcelle, who tried to stop Dorit from poking into the matter. As the latest episode brought back past wounds and pacified ongoing feuds, you can read more about it in the recap. Now, we can talk about ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11 episode 19!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 19 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11 episode 19 is slated to release on September 29, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes drop every Wednesday, and each one has a runtime of approximately 44-50 minutes.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 19 Online?

Fans can watch ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11 episode 19 by tuning in to Bravo at the date and time mentioned above. If you have a cable connection but somehow miss the original broadcast, you can catch up on the latest episode on Bravo’s official website using your service provider login ID. You can also go for live-streaming options available on platforms such as Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. In addition, it is possible to buy or rent the episodes on VOD services like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and Vudu.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 19 Spoilers

Erika’s case just keeps expanding, with more problems piling on her with every new episode. Next week, she might have to find a way to manage her life in every aspect now that Tom might be moved to a facility. The backlash and media outrage surrounding Tom and the allegations imposed on him will also make her life even more difficult. In addition, we expect to witness Garcelle improve her emotional state and feel a sense of belonging now that she has aired out her issues to the ladies. Sutton and Erika might never patch up, considering they’ve argued a lot throughout the current season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 18 Recap

Although the air has been tense within the group, Kathy invited the ladies to San Diego for a mini-vacation at a luxurious hotel in the eighteenth episode, titled ‘Del Mar by the Shade.’ Even before the women settled into their vacation venue, Dorit decided to address recent matters involving Erika and Sutton. Erika revealed that she had zero intention to mix up with Sutton ever again because of the word “liar” that she had used to describe Erika.

Realizing how Erika would never let her in, Sutton decided it was pointless to even try, so she went around minding her own business. However, that did not work because Erika snapped at her a few moments later for calling her a liar. Dorit was interested in knowing the truth, but Garcelle felt bad for Sutton, who was being cornered by the ladies. So the self-proclaimed outsider in the circle stopped Dorit from interfering. As expected, she took offense, and that in turn reminded Garcelle of her insecurities, some of which were rooted in her friendship with the ladies.

Garcelle has always found it utterly difficult to be the only Black woman in the group despite them admitting that they’ve never looked at her differently. Although that didn’t stop Garcelle from breaking down, she later admitted that her sudden outpour made her feel more known and connected to the group. Before the episode ended, Erika expressed her concern about Tom, who might be transferred to a facility for people with dementia.

Read More: Where is The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Filmed?