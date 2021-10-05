The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 20 Release Date and Spoilers

In the nineteenth episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11, the ladies continued their speculations, theories, and ideas about Erika’s involvement in the inescapable legal mess she has brought upon herself. However, she tries to make amends with Sutton on several occasions, which could finally end their long-term feud. For a better grasp of the events of the latest episode, check out the recap we have laid out at the end. Now, you can go through all the details we have on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11 episode 20!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 20 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11 episode 20 is slated to release on October 6, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes drop every Wednesday, and each one has a runtime of approximately 44-50 minutes.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 20 Online?

Fans can watch ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11 episode 20 by tuning in to Bravo at the date and time mentioned above. If you have a cable connection but somehow miss the original broadcast, you can catch up on the latest episode on Bravo’s official website using your service provider login ID. You can also go for live-streaming options available on platforms such as Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. In addition, it is possible to buy or rent the episodes on VOD services like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and Vudu.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 20 Spoilers

In the twentieth episode, titled ‘New Year, Old Grudges,’ Erika might have to deal with Tom’s upcoming transfer to the facility. The legal matter surrounding the Girardis has taken the form of an endless investigation which has put Erika and even her castmates into a fix. Her recent statement about walking away with nothing once the divorce goes through has also caused others to question the extent of truth in her words. Therefore, the upcoming episode might open up another “gossip session” that allows everyone to talk freely about their opinions on Erica.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 19 Recap

In the nineteenth episode, titled ‘Over-Poured and Over-Board,’ the ladies found another occasion to gossip about Erika. They all assembled at a wine tasting tour, where there was no sign of Erika. All the ladies had felt ridiculed after listening to her rant about Tom’s accident and her son flipping his car on the road. Dorit was sensitive towards Erika’s feelings but was severely skeptical about the correctness of her facts.

Erika pointed out how the people who benefitted from Tom could have thanked him or spoken in his favor after he was pulled into a legal case. However, Dorit stated that he also did utterly dangerous things that are still in the dark. Erika also told Kyle that she wouldn’t receive any compensation after the divorce. Garcelle found it extremely pretentious. On several occasions, Erika tried to smooth things over with Sutton. Even though she apologized, her confessional exhibited her true emotions regarding the situation.

Erika said that she does not trust Sutton despite explaining herself and her harsh attitude. Erika felt judged by the people around her, so she made an effort to speak as little as possible. Lisa Rinna, the only person who defended her, was wary of empathizing with her because doing so would put her under terrible scrutiny.

