‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ or ‘RHOBH’ is the sixth installment of ‘The Real Housewives’ franchise. The reality show follows affluent women living in Beverly Hills, California, and the drama that surrounds their personal and professional lives. Created by Scott Dunlop, and developed by Kathleen French, Douglas Ross, and Alex Baskin, the show first premiered on October 14, 2010, on Bravo and has spawned ten addictive seasons so far. In 2020, it was announced that the series had the highest ratings among all the shows of ‘The Real Housewives’ franchise.

The fans of the show would agree that the explosive drama between Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards seems to be one of the biggest reasons behind its high ratings. Although many have criticized the show for the over-the-top drama and overtly hostile dynamic between the cast members, the dedicated fans love to watch the scandals unfold in the glamorous lifestyles of the stars. The success of the show also led to the creation of the spin-off ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ It comes as no surprise that fans are already waiting to hear the news about season 11. Well, here is all that you are looking for!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 10 released on April 15, 2020, on Bravo, with the season concluding on September 23, 2020. The tenth season has 20 episodes that run for 41–43 minutes each.

Here is what we know about the eleventh season. The production team reportedly began filming season 11 in October 2020 after experiencing delays in the production schedule. The filming was reportedly paused at least once as a crew member tested positive for COVID-19. This was not the only show to suspend production, as sources revealed that ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ and ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ were also paused.

Moreover, it was also reported that cast members Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Kathy Hilton had also been tested positive. However, they joined the show once they were fit to resume filming. Since seasons 9 and 10 landed early in the respective years, fans had been expecting the same for season 11. However, as of February 2021, the team was still filming the eleventh season. Therefore, if shooting wraps up soon, we can expect ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11 to release sometime in Spring 2021.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Cast: Who is in it?

Kyle Richards is the only cast member who has been featuring since the first season, and she will return once again. Others who will also be seen in the upcoming season are Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, and Garcelle Beauvais. Kathy Hilton will also return as a friend of the housewives, while Sutton Stracke has been upped to the main cast billing.

However, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Denise Richards will be missing from season 11. While Denise chose not to be a part of season 11, Teddi claimed that not being part of the show was not her choice since her contract was not renewed. The eleventh season will introduce the fans to Crystal Kung-Minkoff, the first Asian-American to have ever been cast on ‘RHOBH.’

What Can The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 be About?

While the series derives its entertainment from the drama between the cast members and their super-rich lifestyle, we can safely say that fans have not seen the last of it. The women from Beverly Hills have a lot going on in life off-camera, most of which we see as part of the series. Erika’s divorce has created quite a stir since November 2020, and she will address the end of her 21-year-old marriage with Tom.

A source has revealed that although there are legal restrictions around what Erika can and cannot share about the divorce, fans will get a glimpse of what her friends and the cast members think about the situation. While we know that Erika has been protective of Tom all these years, she will finally be seen opening up about him. Most of the cast members have been supportive of her, but Sutton has supposedly been stirring the pot.

It seems that Garcelle and Kyle have worked through their issues off the screen; therefore, things may be different between the two in the eleventh season of the reality show. The upcoming season may also cover Kyle, Dorit, and Kathy’s recovery from COVID-19.

