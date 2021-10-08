The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Reunion Part 1 Release Date and Spoilers

In the latest episode, the arguments took off at a Chinese New Year occasion hosted by Crystal. Erika and Sutton’s enmity has transitioned into a “Cold War” sort of a predicament as the former is not even slightly willing to fix their friendship. Garcelle and Rinna’s dynamic is also shaping into something similar. To know what else happened in episode 20, head to the recap. Now, here is all that’s in store for ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11 Reunion Part 1!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Reunion Part 1 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11 episode 21, i.e., Reunion Part 1, is slated to release on October 13, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. From next week onwards, the show will drop a four-episode long series of “Reunion” specials.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Reunion Part 1 Online?

Fans can watch ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11 Reunion Part 1, by tuning in to Bravo at the date and time mentioned above. If you have a cable connection but somehow miss the original broadcast, you can catch up on the latest episode on Bravo’s official website using your service provider login ID. You can also go for live-streaming options available on platforms such as Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. In addition, it is possible to buy or rent the episodes on VOD services like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and Vudu.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Reunion Part 1 Spoilers

Episode 21 of season 11 will kick off the four-part long Reunion specials, where important questions will be asked, and secrets will be uncovered. It will also be interesting to see what Erika has to say about her long-term fight with Sutton at the reunion. Joining both of them would be Kyle, Rinna, Dorit, Garcelle, Crystal, and Kathy as Andy Cohen reflects on their journey throughout the current season. Moreover, Kathy is all set to spill the beans on a few controversies that she likes to call “bringing the receipts.” You can check the preview of the first reunion special here!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 20 Recap

In the twentieth episode, titled ‘New Year, Old Grudges,’ the ladies attended a Chinese New Year occasion organized by Crystal at an Asian restaurant. It was a tradition that she held close to her heart, but one thing we all know is that we can’t trust these ladies to keep their personal grudges at bay wherever they are or whatever the conditions are.

Rinna and Garcelle were the first argumentative pair despite them claiming they had been trying to fix their relationship. However, the beef between Erika and Sutton still soaked in all the attention. Erika admitted that she wasn’t serious about patching things up with Sutton and was also ignorant of Kyle’s advice. She reminded Erika how some of her social media posts might not be serving her. Kyle also addressed existing issues at the dinner table, but Erika didn’t acknowledge any of them.

Sutton tried to apologize to Erika again in order to make amends with her, but she wasn’t going to sideline how poorly she felt about the situation. In addition, PK also told Erika to give it some thought and leave the past behind. Erika ultimately stated that she needed more time to navigate through her tiff with Sutton. In the end, Sutton went out on a date with a man named Michael.

