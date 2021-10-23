The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Reunion Part 3 Release Date and Spoilers

In this week’s Reunion special, we expected to find answers surrounding Erika and Tom’s impenetrable jungle of legal chaos. Andy Cohen represented each one of us in terms of his curiosity about the whole situation and the questions that effortlessly rolled out of his mouth. However, Erika had a way of dodging these metaphorical bullets that left us with even more questions by the end of the episode.

For full disclosure of all the events that took place in the second Reunion episode of the eleventh season, you can head to the recap. Now, we’d like to share a few details about the upcoming episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Reunion Part 3 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11 episode 23, i.e., Reunion Part 3, is slated to release on October 27, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The four-episode long series of Reunion specials is slated to finish airing on November 3, 2021, as the show completes its 24 episode long run.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Reunion Part 3 Online?

Fans can watch ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11 Reunion Part 3 by tuning in to Bravo at the date and time mentioned above. If you have a cable connection but somehow miss the original broadcast, you can catch up on the latest episode on Bravo’s official website using your service provider login ID. You can also go for live-streaming options available on platforms such as Hulu+Live TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. In addition, it is possible to buy or rent the episodes on VOD services like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and Vudu.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Reunion Part 3 Spoilers

If Andy Cohen and the audiences are unwilling to give up, we might get another Q&A session with Erika Girardi in the third part of the Reunion series. The astute host might come up with more questions tailored around her personal life which is a big mystery to all of us. Erika has not yet talked about Tom’s recent transfer to a senior living facility and cleared out the gossip surrounding it. So we might get a glimpse of that next week, along with her snapping at Andy, Sutton, and Crystal. Apart from that, the producers will put together several montages of the housewives and let the audience ask questions!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Reunion Part 2 Recap

Reunion Part 2 of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11 attempted to address the truth behind Erika and Tom’s shady legal predicament. Andy questioned Erika about her decision to leave Tom when she knew he had been experiencing signs of Alzheimer’s, but the lady was far from giving a satisfying answer. She instead chose to talk in stories even when Sutton asked about the $20 million transferred from Tom’s law firm into her LLC.

At one instance, Erika had spoken lovingly about Tom on the Tahoe trip but filed for divorce 72 hours later. When this was pointed out, she had nothing to say but the fact that they had a complicated marriage. Andy asked her why she never left him sooner, considering how she had enough to get by on her own. Erika claimed to have given all her paychecks to Tom, and the next thing that puzzled everyone was the fact that she left Tom without access to her own money.

Erika couldn’t answer the question but reassured everyone that the process was legal. Moreover, she had been filing lawsuits against Tom since 2019 but always chose to defend him whenever people raised their fingers. She also said there is a high chance Tom has been falsely accused. Apart from Erika being extremely furtive about her life, Dorit was also called out for saying she hired Black and Brown employees to increase diversity in her home space.

Garcelle took offense because Dorit made it seem like the only possible way for her to do so was hiring them as employees. Dorit apologized for using the wrong words to convey her admiration for people from different cultures and ethnicities. Kathy quickly diffused the tension by appreciating Garcelle for being emotionally honest and upfront about her take on people of color. With that, the second part of the Reunion special ended.

Read More: Where is The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Filmed?