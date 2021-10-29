The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Reunion Part 4 Release Date and Spoilers

In this week’s Reunion special, we hoped to see Andy bombard Erika with more questions, but the limelight this time fell on Kathy as her controversial antics were recalled. Erika, on the other hand, maintained her reticence throughout the session. If you want to know more, take a look at the refresher we have laid out. Now, here is all that we know about the fourth and last reunion special of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Reunion Part 4 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11 episode 24, i.e., Reunion Part 4, is slated to release on November 3, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The final Reunion special concludes the eleventh season of the show.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Reunion Part 4 Online?

Fans can watch ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11 Reunion Part 4 by tuning in to Bravo at the date and time mentioned above. If you have a cable connection but somehow miss the original broadcast, you can catch up on the latest episode on Bravo’s official website using your service provider login ID. You can also go for live-streaming options available on platforms such as Hulu+Live TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. In addition, it is possible to buy or rent the episodes on VOD services like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and Vudu.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Reunion Part 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode will be the last reunion special which will conclude season 11. Andy will be prepared with his next list of burning questions that have also plagued audiences throughout the season. As Garcelle is warming up to the group, Erika is growing more distant owing to the legal rut she has landed herself in. Although she refuses to answer any of the questions relentlessly thrown at her, Andy will most certainly continue his routine of puzzling her with probing questions about her personal life.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Reunion Part 3 Recap

Reunion Part 3 of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11 started with Kathy being called out for numerous antics exhibited by her throughout the season. However, Kyle was happy seeing her shine and receive the attention she deserved. Meanwhile, Crystal was angered by Sutton’s repeated harshness towards her sensitivity to racial problems faced by her. She opened up about being discriminated against based on her race which made Sutton realize her mistake. Hence, she apologized to her fellow castmate.

When it comes to Erika, the questions about her legal situation just kept piling up, but she wasn’t willing to answer them. She was repulsed by how Dorit and Kyle laughed with their husbands about Erika’s current situation. Garcelle said that Erika might not have been aware of her husband’s financial undertakings, and Crystal agreed. She never saw Erika lose her composure over Tom, so there is a high chance Erika was kept in the dark. Although she chose to keep silent, her castmates continued to brainstorm over the possibilities behind Erika’s actual predicament till the end of the episode.

