The Real Housewives of Miami Season 4 Episode 1 Release Date, Time, Cast, and Spoilers

After a long gap of around eight years, ‘The Real Housewives of Miami,’ which is the seventh installment in the franchise, returns. Like its predecessors, the fourth edition will also follow the daily lives of the most accomplished and elite housewives of Miami, Florida. The upcoming journey will be graced by a few familiar faces along with new additions to the gang. If you want to know more about the cast and spoilers of the season premiere, we have your back!

The Real Housewives of Miami Season 4 Episode 1 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ season 4 episode 1 will release on December 16, 2021, at 3:00 am ET on Peacock. From the fourth season onwards, new episodes will premiere on the streaming platform instead of Bravo. The current edition has 14 hour-long episodes that are slated to release every Thursday.

Where to Watch The Real Housewives of Miami Season 4 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ season 4 episode 1 as and when it releases on Peacock. Other than that, you can check for its availability on live-streaming platforms such as DirecTV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Xfinity, Spectrum, and YouTube TV. You can also purchase or rent the episodes of the previous season on VOD services like iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and Amazon Prime Video. In addition, you would be able to access the episodes on Bravo’s official website.

The Real Housewives of Miami Season 4 Episode 1 Spoilers

The season four premiere will kickstart with Lisa, Alexia, Adriana, and Marysol reconnecting with an old friend. The gang will then try to mingle with newcomers Nicole and Julia at a relaxing pool party. In the meantime, Alexia will struggle to let go of her past as she prepares to get married for the second time. The housewife has experienced major setbacks when it comes to her personal life, and we might see more of that unravel throughout the fourth round.

Alexia’s son Frankie who had gotten into an accident several years, might show up this season. His accident left him with brain complications, although he is presently thriving. He and his mother co-own a nail salon and waxing center called Alexia and Frankie’s Beauty Bar. Apart from that, Alexia is yet to receive bad news on the day of her wedding. On the other hand, Larsa Pippen’s latest entanglement with NBA player Malik Beasley might come to the forefront as well. You can watch the trailer here!

The Real Housewives of Miami Season 4 Cast

The cast of ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ season 4 will include Lisa Hochstein, Alexia Echevarria, and Larsa Pippen, who might be familiar to viewers following the series since its inception in 2011. Lisa is essentially a fitness guru, activist, beauty expert, fashionista, and model. Viewers know Alexia as the executive editor of Venue Magazine, a fashion publication that follows trends and celebrities. Larsa, on the other hand, now has her own jewelry line, Larsa Marie.

Apart from familiar faces, we will see anesthesiologist Dr. Nicole Martin, event stylist Guerdy Abraira, and former Miss USSR Julia Lemigova joining the cast as new members. Lemigova is married to tennis superstar Martina Navratilova, who will also appear in season 4. Adriana de Moura, Kiki Barth, and Marysol Patton will additionally serve as friends of the housewives.

