In the latest episode of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ season 13, the ladies were invited to the Black Shabbat dinner in Summit, New Jersey, where Ramona tried to hug the limelight disappointing the others in the process. The way she seemingly belittled the others in the room was not taken lightly by Eboni and Sonja. Check out the recap for a detailed account of the latest episode. Now, here is what ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ season 13 episode 16, has in store!

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 Episode 16 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ season 13 episode 16 will premiere on August 24, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The show airs new hour-long episodes every Tuesday.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 Episode 16 Online?

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ season 13 episode 16 will air on Bravo, so you can tune in to the channel this Tuesday evening and catch it live. Using your cable subscriber ID, you can also head to Bravo’s official site and watch the season online. Cord-cutters can stream the new episodes on popular live-streaming cable-free platforms such as Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV subscribers can buy the already released episodes on the platform. If you have a Hulu membership, you can also watch the show till season 12 on the streamer, while Peacock Premium users can check out the episodes here.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 Episode 16 Spoilers

In the sixteenth episode titled ‘Be Mine, Galentine,’ Ramona’s hostility might drive a wedge in her friendship with the others, especially Sonja and Eboni. Now that Linda has found Eboni’s birth father, she might finally meet him and his two other daughters. Eboni might also take one or some of her friends along on her exciting endeavor to gather all the support she needs!

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 Episode 15 Recap

In episode 15, titled ‘B…ing and Ramoaning’, Eboni complained about Ramona’s behavior at the Black Shabbat dinner in Summit, New Jersey. Archie Gottesman, the host, encouraged the women to do some soul searching. Sonja Tremont Morgan revealed she wants to streamline all of her charitable efforts. Ramona interrupted at that very moment, causing Sonja to accuse her of being selfishly disruptive. Sonja was inconsolably upset that Ramona could be so inconsiderate at times.

The ladies then began to share their experiences with systematic racism. Feeling the limelight slip out of her reach, Ramona proceeded to narrate a story about her being in labor when a Black nurse refused to give her pain medication. Eboni tried to make Ramona realize how offensive she sounded, but instead of understanding, she decided to leave. Before her Uber arrived, Ramona went to the kitchen and ate but not without giving her two cents on how everything has become gender-neutral, including the use of “waiter” instead of waiter/waitress that confuses her.

Later, Luann told Ramona how inappropriately she behaved at the dinner, but Ramona didn’t take it well and brought up Luann’s drinking problems instead. Elsewhere, Linda Doyle, a genetic investigator, finally found Eboni’s biological father. The latter was in tears because she never imagined Linda would even locate him, let alone discover that Eboni also has two sisters. She showed their picture to Eboni, who still couldn’t believe her eyes!

