In the latest episode of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ season 13, Sonja and LuAnn had a misunderstanding after the latter heard something she was not supposed to. Moving on, Eboni talked to her father Jude for the first time, thanks to Linda. For a detailed account of what happened in episode 16, take a look at the recap. Now, you can dive into what ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ season 13 episode 17, might be about!

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 Episode 17 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ season 13 episode 17 will premiere on August 31, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The show airs new hour-long episodes every Tuesday.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 Episode 17 Online?

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ season 13 episode 17 will air on Bravo, so you can tune in to the channel at the abovementioned date and time and catch it live. Using your cable subscriber ID, you can also head to Bravo’s official site and watch the season online. Cord-cutters can stream the new episodes on popular live-streaming cable-free platforms such as Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

You can also watch the show on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV, provided you own a subscription. If you have a Hulu membership, you can also watch the show till season 12 on the streamer, while Peacock Premium users can check out the episodes here.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 Episode 17 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘The Doppelgang’s All Here.’ Episode 17 will continue Galentine’s game night which has a lot in store. Sonja’s ex will reach out to her in an unexpected turn of events while the women find a common topic to bond over. Leah will share personal details about her failing relationship with Rob, and Bershan will be psyched to join the ladies for one last night of unrestricted adventure!

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 Episode 16 Recap

In the sixteenth episode, titled ‘Be Mine, Galentine,’ Ramona talked about her fondness for dessert while Leah invited her family for dinner. Sonja took a tour of the backyard with her assistant Emma, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 just after Sonja got it. This is probably because her house has an alarming sewage problem. Elsewhere, Eboni finally found her biological father, thanks to genealogical investigator Linda.

Eboni initially left her biological father, Jude, a voicemail. Gladly, he responded before agreeing to meet up. Jude wholeheartedly welcomed Eboni into his family. LuAnn later visited Ramona, who got mad at her for wearing her boots into the house and then yelled when she stepped on the beige carpet. LuAnn tried to justify herself, saying that it is snow and not dirt. The drama further escalated when Sonja Morgan thought she had hung up her FaceTime with LuAnn only to discover later that the call hadn’t actually ended, and Sonja had bitched about LuAnn right after.

LuAnn undoubtedly heard everything and showed up at Ramona’s to confront Sonja, who immediately apologized. LuAnn, however, was not fully convinced. For their Galentine’s Party, everyone was vibing except Sonja, too busy going over a past feud with LuAnn’s husband. Ramona then received a call from Aviva Drescher’s ex-husband, and we also learned that Sonja and Bradley have parted ways. Sonja said he wasn’t kind to her, let alone be a good boyfriend.

Read More: Where is The Real Housewives of New York City Shot?