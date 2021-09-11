In the latest episode of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ season 13, we caught a glimpse of a few scenes that were removed from the original cut. Leah went for a boxing/gymming session with Sarah while Sonja looked for a new intern. To know more about the filler episode that has paved the way for the upcoming reunion, take a look at the recap. Now, here are a few details we’d like to share about the ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ season 13 Reunion!

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 Reunion Release Date

After airing its season finale on August 31, 2021, the show is expected to air its reunion episodes around the latter half of this month. Although there is no confirmation from the network yet, we expect ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ season 13 Reunion to premiere sometime in late September 2021, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 Reunion Online?

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ season 13 Reunion episode will air on Bravo, so you can tune in to the channel at the designated date and time and catch it live. Using your cable subscriber ID, you can also head to Bravo’s official site and watch the season online. Cord-cutters can stream the new episodes on popular live-streaming cable-free platforms such as Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, Xfinity, and YouTube TV.

You can also watch the show on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, Spectrum on Demand, iTunes, and Apple TV, provided you own a subscription. If you have a Hulu membership, you can also watch the show till season 12 on the streamer, while Peacock Premium users can check out the episodes here.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 Reunion Spoilers

The current cast of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ includes Eboni K. Williams, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Leah McSweeney, and Sonja Morgan. Throughout the entire season, the newest member, Eboni Williams, kept on facing problems with the women, especially Luann and Ramona. The drama initiated by these neverending arguments became the highlight of season 13.

Taking everything into account, in the Reunion episode, we can expect a whole lot of that to be addressed, along with Eboni’s views being brought to the surface. She had claimed that it was difficult for her to watch a few episodes because of the unrest in the group.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 Episode 18 Recap

Ahead of the release of the Reunion of season 13, the showrunners rolled out a behind-the-scenes special titled ‘So… That Happened.’ It was overall an “interactive” episode, where we witnessed a few never-seen-before moments with Leah visiting her boxing gym, Sonja Morgan talking about her internship program, and Luann showing off her tattoo. Leah and Sarah were hoping to train and get their spirits raised with the help of a trainer. However, they seemed to be in a different zone altogether, and Leah even asked her trainer to cut her some slack.

Elsewhere, Sonja was on the watch for a new intern who could absorb all the “wisdom and experience” she had to share. She was joined by another intern Christie along with the assistant, Emma. Sonja taught them how to open a bottle of wine before moving on to fashion and daily wear. The scene then shifted to a dinner party where Sonja showed off her twerking skills (termed as “tweaking” by Eboni). Luann was the next person to join in, and her twerking was accompanied by a sudden urge to show off her tramp stamp.

