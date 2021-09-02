Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ has been one of our favorites when it comes to the long list of appetizing reality TV shows that we’re all fond of. As drama persists and tensions rise, the high-class womenfolk of New York City navigate life within the same social circle that sometimes screams “unity” while at other times, cracks in the face of adversity. Since the end of season 13, fans have been pining for more episodes, bringing us to our current topic of concern. Will the show get another season? Well, here is all that we know about season 14!

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ season 13 released on May 4, 2021, on Bravo and ended on September 9, 2021. The season has 18 episodes in total, and every episode has a runtime of around 60 minutes.

As far as season 14 is concerned, we have news that might shock you to the core. Although the creators have already renewed the show, the production is currently facing a heavy delay. The ratings for the finale of season 13 were severely low, which has now alarmed the producers about the show’s current prospects. Reports also suggest that the reunion special won’t be filmed until September 2021, and the production for next season might not start until early 2022, which is already several months behind schedule.

The filming for season 13 concluded on a positive note, but once the season aired, Eboni K. Williams lashed out at her fellow castmates, particularly Ramona and Luann. The creators admitted that they are more in tune with how fans respond to the cast. So based on the feedback received, the production company Shed, and the network Bravo would be making decisions regarding the show’s future. Fans have reportedly been disappointed over the “unnecessary” addressing of social issues over the course of the season that has also birthed huge fights between its cast members.

Despite Eboni claiming that the producers in charge of the final cut compromised her image in front of audiences worldwide, fans would need a long time to get past the failure of the current season and then anticipate the next one. So it is certain that we might not get another season until a very long time. Hence, in all possibility, we expect ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ season 14 to air sometime in late 2022.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 Cast: Who Can Be in it?

Season 13 of the show documented the lives of Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, and Eboni K. Williams. As per a few sources, casting decisions will not be made until the reunion episodes air on television. However, we suspect that Ramona might not be welcomed into the next season because of her unreasonably high salary and failure to engage the audience.

Other sources suggest that it is nothing more than slander cooked up by Eboni to get rid of Ramona. It is speculated that radio host Carolina Bermudez could be one of the new replacements. Besides Ramona and Eboni, the rest of the members are expected to make a smooth comeback although we have also heard that Luann, Ramona, and Sonja might take up “friend” roles in the upcoming season.

What Can The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 Be About?

The thirteenth season caused a stir among the audiences because of “race talk” and other sensitive conversations initiated by the elite housewives of New York City. The fight between Ramona and Eboni gained a lot of traction and negative publicity. In the next season, we might see them dive into this matter again, and Ramona, who has been affected by Eboni’s harsh behavior, is expected to set her records straight with her newfound enemy, Eboni. Moreover, Luann will be preparing for her cabaret show, Leah will release a book, and Sonja might create her own comedy gig.

