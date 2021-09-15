The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 Episode 11: What to Expect?

In the latest episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 6, Ashley and Candiace went over the details of their recent fallout. Karen still wanted an apology from Gizelle, which implies that the wounds are still fresh. Robyn, in the meantime, sought refuge within the comforting words of her life coach. Curious about the rest of the episode? Head to the recap for more information. Now, you can look at the details we have about episode 11!

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 Episode 11 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 6 episode 11 will release on September 19, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The show drops new hour-long episodes on the network on Sundays.

Where to Watch The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 Episode 11 Online?

You can watch ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 6 episode 11 on Bravo at the date and time mentioned above. With valid cable login credentials, you can also stream it online on Bravo’s official website and the Bravo app. If you don’t have a cable connection, you can watch the show on live TV streaming services, namely Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and DirecTV. In addition, you can rent or buy the episodes on iTunes, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video. Lastly, you can watch the previous seasons Hulu or Peacock, provided you have a subscription.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 Episode 11 Spoilers

In the eleventh episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 6, there might be a change in the emotional environment of the show. Karen and Gizelle have shockingly declared that they are willing to keep their enmity behind and start off fresh. Will Candiace and Ashley also follow their footsteps? At this point, it is even hard to tell whether Karen and Gizelle are capable of maintaining civility amongst one another. Considering the degree of spite and hurtful words exchanged, it will be difficult.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 Episode 10 Recap

The tenth episode titled ‘Goddesses of War’ stayed true to its name. Ashley was not keen on accepting apologies from Candiace, who had appeared to body-shame her after her second child was born. Candiace still was in no mood to admit to her mistake. Karen wanted an apology from Gizelle for wishing death on Ray, but Gizelle said they would both be dead before she ever says sorry. Chris had been feeling downplayed by Candiace, so he aired out his problems as she listened to and acknowledged them.

Meanwhile, Ashley wanted to see Gizelle and Karen patch up. Robyn laid her heart bare during a conversation with her life coach. The real housewife was disappointed in Juan for not taking her mental state seriously and complained about the lack of structure in her life. At Mia’s event, Wendy and Gizelle were still cold to each other. As per a statement made by her, Wendy does not find Gizelle trustworthy enough.

Candiace was curious to know whether Jamal was still affecting Gizelle, but she stated that she had known about his affair early on. She was just hurt when Karen had mentioned it at the reunion. Karen stuck to her previous opinion about Jamal but shockingly apologized for hurting Gizelle and her children. Gizelle was also ready to move on and be more considerate of Karen’s feelings.

