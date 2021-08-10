In episode 5 of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 6, Ashley and Michael welcomed their second child Dylan, and they were particularly happy for Dean, who now has someone to play with. Candiace did not invite Ashley to the girls’ trip she was hosting at Williamsburg, while Mia had personal details to share about herself. If you want to know how the rest of the episode progressed, refer to the recap section. Now, without further ado, let us dive into the details for ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 6, episode 6!

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 Episode 6 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 6 episode 6 will premiere on August 15, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The show drops new hour-long episodes on the network on Sundays.

Where to Watch The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 Episode 6 Online?

Fans can watch ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 6 episode 6 on Bravo at the date and time mentioned above. With valid cable login credentials, you can also stream it online on Bravo’s official website and the Bravo app. If you don’t have a cable connection, you can watch the show on live TV streaming services, namely Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and DirecTV. In addition, you can rent/buy the episodes on iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video. Lastly, you can watch the latest episodes here on Hulu (provided you have a subscription).

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 Episode 6 Spoilers

In the sixth episode, Ashley and Michael will have a tough time taking care of two children during a family photo shoot. With Dylan in the picture, things are set to change. Candiace and the others have been looking forward to a fun ladies’ retreat, but the problems between Gizelle and Karen will disrupt the peaceful vibe of the outing!

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 Episode 5 Recap

In the fifth episode titled ‘Rumor Mill,’ Ashley and Michael were elated after giving birth to baby Dylan, but when the ladies filed in to have their first glance at this tiny ball of wonder, the place became a venue for gossip. Before that, Mia finally took some time off to go for a picnic with her family. Mia’s son, however, admitted that he often feels left out because of her devotion to her work. Meanwhile, Candiace didn’t invite Ashley for the girls’ trip she’s hosting in Williamsburg despite Chris advising her to do so.

However, Gizelle went to Ashley and invited her anyway, apart from bringing up new rumors circulating about Eddie being accused of cheating on Wendy and discussing how she has since then been busy with work. According to Gizelle, her newfound dedication to her work might be a strategy to keep her mind off the hype and gossip surrounding Eddie. Speaking of which, he told Wendy that her new home essentials business needs more planning and research. Wendy was visibly overwhelmed. Moving on, Mia shared private details about her childhood with Robyn and Gizelle. Mia was physically abused by her father when she tried to stop him from hitting her stepmother and then was sent to a foster care system.

Mia’s father eventually succumbed to AIDS and drug addiction. At the destination of the trip, there was a cottage and another massive house. Both Gizelle and Mia were given rooms in the house, but Gizelle startled everyone when she took Mia’s room. Even though Mia was not bothered, Karen thought it was inappropriate. At dinner, however, Gizelle accused Karen of telling lies at the reunion, and Karen was still mad about Gizelle wishing death on Ray.

