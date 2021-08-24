In episode 7 of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 6, Gizelle continued to bombard Wendy with questions about her changed personality. When Ashley arrived, Gizelle found another person who shares her curiosity for Wendy’s personal life. This expectedly caused unrest among the ladies. To know more about the latest happenings, check out the recap. If the eighth episode has your attention, here’s everything we know about it!

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 Episode 8 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 6 episode 8 will release on August 29, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The show drops new hour-long episodes on the network on Sundays.

Where to Watch The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 Episode 8 Online?

Fans can watch ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 6 episode 8 on Bravo at the date and time mentioned above. With valid cable login credentials, you can also stream it online on Bravo’s official website and the Bravo app. If you don’t have a cable connection, you can watch the show on live TV streaming services, namely Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and DirecTV. In addition, you can rent/buy the episodes on iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video. Lastly, you can watch the latest episodes here on Hulu (provided you have a subscription).

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 Episode 8 Spoilers

In the eighth episode, Ashley and Candiace might have another fallout following the tiff between Wendy and Gizelle. Candiace never bothered to invite Ashley for the Williamsburg trip, which further implies that she never liked her in the first place. Does this altercation have the potential to turn into something long-lasting? Well, only the upcoming episode will tell!

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 Episode 7 Recap

The seventh episode titled ‘Gossip, Girl!’ opened on the second day of the trip. Gizelle had told Wendy that she now lacks substance. Although Wendy was irked when this remark was made, she later ranted her heart out to Karen, who told her not to dress conservatively for their water aerobics lesson. Elsewhere, Gizelle was also invested in Robyn’s personal life, especially what she said the day before. Gizelle wanted to know why Robyn’s husband Juan calling her behavior unattractive disturbed her.

Ashley Darby arrived just then, and the ladies made sure to fill her in on the gossip. According to Gizelle, Wendy’s new look is attributed to cheating rumors surrounding her marriage with Eddie. Having a bold and jollier persona might perhaps convince the public that her marriage is going strong. Wendy admitted that she is awfully hurt because of Gizelle, but Ashley used the opportunity to ask Wendy about the cheating rumors.

Wendy finally decided to leave and Candiace, sensing the unfairness of the situation, pulled Ashley aside. She asked her why she chose to bring up the source of Wendy’s misery when everyone knows how sensitive the matter is. Ashley claimed that she didn’t mean it maliciously, and the rumors were already online. That wasn’t enough to convince Candiace, who ultimately told her to leave.

