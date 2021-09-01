In the latest episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 6, Robyn couldn’t handle Wendy telling her off about her relationship with Juan. She took Gizelle’s side when she called out Wendy for being someone who takes offense easily but is not very considerate of other people’s feelings. For a detailed recap of the latest episode, you can check out the section at the bottom. Before the ninth episode drops, here’s what it might have in store!

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 Episode 9 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 6 episode 9 will release on September 5, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The show drops new hour-long episodes on the network on Sundays.

Where to Watch The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 Episode 9 Online?

Fans can watch ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 6 episode 9 on Bravo at the date and time mentioned above. With valid cable login credentials, you can also stream it online on Bravo’s official website and the Bravo app. If you don’t have a cable connection, you can watch the show on live TV streaming services, namely Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and DirecTV. In addition, you can rent or buy the episodes on iTunes, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video. Lastly, you can watch the previous seasons here on Hulu or Peacock, provided you have a subscription.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 Episode 9 Spoilers

In the ninth episode, it will be Wendy and Gizelle’s turn to fan the flames of the drama. Robyn will perhaps be hoping for an apology from Wendy, who would be expecting the same from Gizelle. At this rate, the Williamsburg trip might have to be cut short in case the fights keep escalating!

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 Episode 8 Recap

The eighth episode documented the next part of the ladies’ emotionally exhausting mini-vacation (thanks to drama) in Williamsburg. Candiace noticed that everyone except for Ashley has someone to go home to. Meanwhile, Wendy attacked Gizelle with a verbal outpour that became the central topic when Candiace, Mia, Gizelle, and Robyn sat down to talk. Robyn was mad at Wendy for commenting on her relationship with Juan.

So when Gizelle pointed out how worked up Wendy always gets when asked about her relationship but has no regard for other people’s personal lives, Robyn fully supported Gizelle’s point of view. Wendy and Mia traveled to Surry County to watch Karen receive a local accolade declaring her as the Ambassador to the place. Then the women also earned a spot in Candiace’s upcoming music video. On the third night, Candiace raised a toast to their friendship but was aggressively cut off by the ensuing arguments.

Robyn asked Wendy whether she is ignoring both her and Gizelle. To which the latter responded by apologizing if she said something offensive and, in a way, refused to address the real issue. Gizelle was still reeling over Wendy’s insensitivity when she called Robyn’s relationship with Juan “nonexistent.” Wendy then brought up how the ladies have been mistreating her for the last few days. Mia intervening further worsened the situation. She said Gizelle somewhat called Wendy “a weak bitch” the previous day. The others told Wendy that nothing like that ever happened, but Mia looked very sure. Wendy told Gizelle that she would never bow down to the meanness thrown her way.

