The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7: Renewed or Cancelled?

Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ is a reality TV series that essays the dramatic lives of a few women residing within and around Potomac in Maryland. Making its debut on January 17, 2016, the show is a part of ‘The Real Housewives’ franchise that contains other editions such as Orange County, New York, Beverly Hills, and many more. Since then, it has released six seasons which have managed to garner a dedicated fan following. This makes us wonder if the series will come back with another season. In case you’re curious about the same, we’d like to share all that we know about it.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 6 released on July 11, 2021, on Bravo and concluded its 22 episodes long run on December 5, 2021. Every episode runs for about an hour. Insults, tears, and accusations quickly became a regular part of the ladies’ lives, not unlike what we have previously seen in the earlier seasons.

So as far as the next season is concerned, we have lots of reasons to be hoping for another edition. As of now, Bravo has not yet officially confirmed the next season, but it is only a matter of time before they make an announcement regarding the same. The ratings for season six were high for the most part, including the first episode of the reunion, which attracted 1.2 million viewers. This must be attributed to the feud between Dr. Wendy Osefo and Gizelle Bryant, which has even stretched past the filming for the reunion. Gizelle has given up on trying to make her friendship with Wendy work. In response, Wendy remarked that Gizelle is the “most insecure person” besides passing more hurtful judgments.

If Wendy and Gizelle are on board for another season, ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ will have a lot to offer in terms of content. Although season 7 is rumored to air after Karen Huger’s new spin-off show, we still can’t be sure until Bravo releases an update. Moreover, earlier installments of RHOP have a reputation of releasing in the spring, but the last two seasons dropped mid-summer. Considering the pattern of release observed throughout the show’s run, we can expect ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ to release in early summer 2022.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 Cast: Who Can Be in it?

The cast for season 6 included Wendy, Gizelle, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Bassett, newcomer Mia Thornton, and “friend of” Askale Davis. So we expect them to make a comeback next season, although there is nothing confirmed as of now. However, fans are believed to have developed a dislike for Candiace because of her blunt nature. So there might be a slight chance that she might not make it for season 6 if this media outrage exponentially amplifies.

It is also because of Candiace that Monique had to leave the show in season 6. Since then, fans have been hoping for her return, but it seems unlikely considering how clearly she seemed done with her journey in the show. Besides a few cast members possibly deciding to leave, we can also expect to see new Housewives in Season 7.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 Plot: What Can it Be About?

Season 6 mostly highlighted the feud between former friends Gizelle Bryant and Karen Huger, which kind of fizzled during the reunion. However, Gizelle admitted that her reaction to Ray Huger’s comment could have been different, and this very statement has fans pining for a possible reconciliation between her and Karen. Apart from that, Mia Thornton also caused a stir when she called Candiace Dillard Bassett’s music video “low budget,” and that almost caused them to fight physically. Their fight to this date remains unresolved, so fans are wondering what the next season has in store for the both of them. Apart from that, we might even be looking at a possible truce between Candiace and Ashley.

