The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2 Episode 2: What to Expect?

In the season two premiere of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,’ Jen lands herself in a difficult legal case. As the episode jumped six months back, it was revealed that her marriage was also falling apart. Meanwhile, Mary has started a new podcast, and Heather was disappointed in Jen. You will find more updates in the recap section. Now, here is what we expect from the second episode!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ season 2 episode 2 will release on September 19, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New hour-long episodes are slated to air on Sundays.

Where to Watch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ season 2 episode 2 on Bravo every week on the aforementioned date and time. Needless to say, you will need a cable package to access the network. If you have a cable login ID, you can catch the season on-demand or online on Bravo’s official website. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to multiple live TV streaming services, namely Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Xfinity, Apple TV, and DirecTV.

Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial, and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. You can stream it here! Regular subscribers of Hulu can watch the first season of the show here. You can check out more options on VOD services such as iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, Spectrum on Demand, and Microsoft Store.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

In the second episode, titled ‘Icy Apology,’ Heather will directly confront Jen, who has been making improper and inappropriate remarks about her behind her back. There will be a lot riding on Jen, considering she also has legal issues to deal with. Whitney will bring up the topic of their degrading sex life to Justin. Mary will be determined to redesign her house.

On the other hand, Meredith will lose her mind over Jen liking a barrage of new hate tweets about Brooks. Hence, it is evident that the second episode will provide zero resolution. Rumors also suggest that Meredith has tipped off the cops about Jen’s alleged fraudulence and money laundering.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

The premiere episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ season 2 is titled ‘Best of Frenemies.’ It opened with a rocky start for Jen Shah, who is being sought after by Homeland Security for fraudulence and money laundering scheme. The scene cut to two months back where Jen sang out her woes to Lisa. Six months ago, Sharrieff was looking for a divorce, and Jen was also beginning to accept the pointlessness of their marriage. The appalling ordeal had prompted Jen to lash out at the people closest to her.

Therefore, Jen has been taking couple’s counseling, hoping it would solve both her marriage and anger issues. These problems were addressed again when Heather, Whitney, Mary, and Meredith sat down for lunch. Heather revealed she hadn’t talked to Jen or Lisa since their last get-together, but Jen has been active on Instagram, sharing stories of people calling Heather racist. Elsewhere, Mary had acquired a new hobby of having deep conversations with herself, which ultimately inspired her to start a podcast.

The new housewife Jennie also had a lot to share about her difficult past as a child refugee as she left Vietnam chasing a better life in the United States. Lisa comforted her friend turned co-worker Meredith, whose father passed away. Although he had dementia and lived a limited life in his last few days, his presence itself meant a lot to Meredith, who was then suffering. She was also pissed with Jen, who had allegedly started rumors about Meredith and Seth. Being good friends with Jen herself, Lisa asked Meredith if she would like an apology.

