The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Episode 6 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

In the fifth episode of ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,’ the housewives played a game that deepened the cracks between Kenya and Ramona. The women gradually got tired of putting up with Ramona, after which they all decided to ignore her. Ramona didn’t take it well and lashed out at the others. There is more on that in the recap. Now, let’s take a good look at what we can expect from episode 6!

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Episode 6 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ episode 6 is scheduled to release on December 2, 2021, at 3 am ET on Peacock. The current season has eight episodes in total. After releasing the first three episodes all at once, the show has been following a weekly release schedule, with new hour-long episodes arriving every Thursday.

Where to Watch The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ episode 6 on Peacock at the date and time mentioned above. The show is also available on Bravo’s official website. Therefore, you may be able to live-stream the episodes of the spin-off show by accessing Bravo through DirecTV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu+Live TV, or YouTube TV.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Episode 6 Spoilers

In the sixth episode, titled ‘Bonfire of the Frenemies,’ we will see the ladies spending time on the beach. But the feud between Ramona and Kenya might continue. As Melissa will bring up a secret, it is bound to cause some friction between Cynthia and Kenya. On the other hand, Ramona will hope that things take a turn with John, and so she will co-host a dinner at his place.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Episode 5 Recap

The fifth episode, titled ‘Stormy Waters,’ opened with Ramona drinking and spending sister time with Kyle while her friendship with Kenya still hung by a thread. Kyle sensed the uncharacteristic change that Ramona exhibited. Shortly after, they all played a game where the women discussed inappropriate remarks previously made by the women. Luann reminded Ramona about the time when she went to one of Tom’s ex-girlfriends to know what he was up to. After the discussion, things between the women intensified.

Kenya finally declared that she couldn’t handle Ramona, who was drunk on tequila throughout the episode. Not only Kenya, but no one else wanted to associate with Ramona. Luann revealed that she was sad for Ramona because she never improved as a person. Despite gathering for Teresa’s Italian meal, the group couldn’t take their attention from Ramona’s drunken tantrum. Ramona realized the negative energies she was radiating and then excused herself from the table. She said that they didn’t like her because they were essentially boring people.

Kenya further talked about Ramona behind her back when the latter left to take a breather. She called her an “entitled freaking frail old lady.” Despite the remarks sounding deeply insulting, the women kept adding insult after insult. Lisa Rinna declared that Ramona is “very delusional and maybe possibly insane.” On the whole, they looked forward to a future without Ramona.

