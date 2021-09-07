The Republic of Sarah Season 2 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Jeffrey Paul King, ‘The Republic of Sarah‘ is a drama series that follows a “rebellious high school history teacher,” Sarah Cooper, who needs to save her town from being wiped out by a mining company. The town is established over a priceless mineral that the company wants to economize. Sarah’s only mission is to guide her people as they try and save their home ground.

Upon its release in 2021, the show has garnered mixed reviews from critics, although people have warmed up to its unique premise and intriguing characters. After one season, you must be wondering if the network will continue releasing more episodes. In that case, here’s what you should know about a potential ‘The Republic of Sarah’ season 2!

The Republic of Sarah Season 2 Release Date

‘The Republic of Sarah’ season 1 released on June 14, 2021, on The CW and concluded its 13 episode long run on September 6, 2021. Every episode is around 60 minutes long.

As far as the next season is concerned, we’d like to share everything that we know with you. On September 2, 2021, executive producer Jeffrey Paul King announced that the show would not return with another season. Through a heartfelt Instagram post, Jeffrey expressed his sentiments regarding the news set to disappoint the small but dedicated circle of fans who were genuinely invested in the show. So it is said that The CW has decided to pull the plug after one season.

Jeffrey was “sad to say the news is not good. The Republic of Sarah will come to an end on Monday with what will now be our Series Finale,” King wrote. “Thank you so much to everyone who watched and who let our little show into their lives. It means the world to us. Please tune in on Monday and help us say goodbye to Greylock.” Although we do not know the exact reasons for its demise, most TV shows are discontinued because of plummeting viewership ratings.

Statistically speaking, ‘The Republic of Sarah’ became one of The CW’s lowest-rated original shows in 2021, scoring a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic and had just 320,000 weekly viewers. Although it sounds decent from a numeric perspective, these numbers won’t be enough to keep the show afloat. In addition, the series reportedly didn’t receive worldwide recognition or popularity as compared to the network’s other shows.

However, the cast and crew got emotional after Jeffrey offered his gratitude during the social media announcement. Landry Bender, who plays one of the school students, said, “Thank u for creating this family jpk,” and Izabella Alvarez, another actor portraying a student, mentioned, “Forever my family. I love you all so much”. Xander Berkley also gave a shoutout to the team for doing “an amazing job creating a world we were all so happy to inhabit. Would that the ‘powers that be’ had thought to promote it. I have a hunch it would have caught on if they had.”

Hence, ‘The Republic of Sarah’ season 2 as of now stands officially canceled. As observed in shows that undergo premature endings, the creators sometimes decide to roll out spin-off series, which is not entirely uncommon. So we could hope for something like that at best or, if not, rewatch and relive our favorite moments from the first season.

