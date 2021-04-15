‘The Resident’ comes back from its mid-season hiatus this week, and Mina finally finds an alternative to avoid the mess that has made her life hell. AJ makes another outrageous decision. Conrad treats a patient whose parents are not happy about their daughter’s life choices. For a lengthier update about the latest happenings, you can go through the recap section at the bottom. But before you do that, you can read about what ‘The Resident’ season 4 episode 10 might have us geared up for!

The Resident Season 4 Episode 10 Release Date

‘The Resident’ season 4 episode 10 will premiere on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The show releases new episodes every Tuesday.

Where to Stream The Resident Season 4 Episode 10 Online?

To watch ‘The Resident’ season 4 episode 10, you can switch on your TV sets and tune in to Fox at the date and time mentioned above. You can also visit Fox’s official website to watch the episode as it will be available shortly after it airs on the channel. You can even catch the show on Fox Now, provided you have a cable service provider login. Live-streaming platforms like FuboTV and DirecTV also have ‘The Resident’ in case you want to watch it cable-free. Hulu subscribers can view it on the streaming platform here, and the others can additionally opt for VOD platforms like Vudu and Amazon Prime Video, where the episodes can be rented or purchased.

The Resident Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers

In the next episode of ‘The Resident’ season 4, called ‘Into the Unknown,’ we will know what happens to AJ and Mina after AJ’s unexpected decision to go to Nigeria with her. But something serious will come up which is set to change their plans. On the other hand, Cain will face a harsh reality when Kit allows him to prove he is ready to return to the OR. Then, Devon will present Rose with a groundbreaking clinical trial that could help her battle with Sickle Cell Anemia. Cain will still be trying to find his place in the hospital, and in the last episode, we saw him warm up to Rose, which seemed like a good sign. But it is still too soon to tell. You can watch the promo for the upcoming episode below!

The Resident Season 4 Episode 9 Recap

In the mid-season premiere episode of ‘The Resident’ season 4, titled ‘Doors Opening, Doors Closing,’ we’re greeted with the news of Mina’s departure from Chastain Park and the States. She is going back to Nigeria on her own accord so as not to be deported back. Even though she is backed up by her immigration lawyer, the case could take a long time to come through, and it is impossible to get her visa renewed before that. She then begins to sympathize with her mother, nursing people at a healthcare facility that needs utmost care and renovation. AJ then offers to come long, which stuns Mina.

Meanwhile, Conrad is taking care of a pregnant woman named Tina, who was about to give up her baby to Dr. Bell’s ex-stepson, Jake, and his husband. But we don’t know if Tina’s parents would change their minds now that they’ve decided to curtail the adoption process. They don’t want a gay couple to adopt Tina’s child. However, Jake and Gregg do not regret their decision to come clean in front of the parents. They are still hopeful about giving it another chance. Jessica and Irving get married at an aquarium while Devon learns that he is not the father of Princess Nadine’s new baby.

