In ‘The Resident’ season 4 episode 10, we see the last of Mina at Chastain, which is an emotional moment for all of us, and especially for AJ, who cancels his plan of leaving with her. Meanwhile, it is Cain’s first day in surgery, and Kitt is there to support him. There are more details about the episode that you can check out in the recap section below. But before you do that, you can take a look at what ‘The Resident’ season 4 episode 11 might have in store.

The Resident Season 4 Episode 11 Release Date

‘The Resident’ season 4 episode 11 will release on April 27, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The show releases new episodes every Tuesday, with each one having a runtime of around 60 minutes.

Where to Stream The Resident Season 4 Episode 11 Online?

To watch ‘The Resident’ season 4 episode 11 on television, you can tune in to Fox at the timeslot mentioned above. Without a cable network, you can head to Fox’s official website to watch the newest episode as it will drop on the site shortly after it airs on the original network. The show can also be accessed on Fox Now, provided you have a cable service provider login. ‘The Resident’ is also available on live-streaming platforms like FuboTV and DirecTV for people who want a cable-free experience. If you’re subscribed to Hulu, you can stream the show here, and you can additionally use VOD platforms like Vudu and Amazon Prime Video, where the episodes can be rented or purchased on-demand.

The Resident Season 4 Episode 11 Spoilers

The next episode of ‘The Resident’ season 4 is called ‘After the Storm,’ which will follow the lives of the people at Chastain after a tornado hits Atlanta and the hospital falls in its direction. The entire staff will be on alert as they try their best to remedy the situation. Meanwhile, Nic and Conrad will continue to take on regular cases, and this time, they will work on an injured EMT. Devon and Leela will become boxed in with a man suffering from a heightened case of head trauma, prompting them to operate with limited medical supplies. As Cain gets assigned a new resident, Bell will involve The Raptor and Dr. Wong in a case involving a young cancer patient who is in desperate need of a very risky surgery. Here’s a promo for you to watch!

The Resident Season 4 Episode 10 Recap

In ‘The Resident’ season 4 episode 10, titled ‘Into the Unknown,’ AJ is all packed up to leave with Mina after a single shift at the hospital. But his mother is sad about AJ’s decision to move with Mina, that too, in a different country. Cain’s day in the lab doesn’t go as planned, but he reassures the doctor that the lag in his schedule will be fixed soon. Kitt provides him with additional support during his first surgery. AJ’s mother rushes into the hospital thinking she’s having a stroke, but her son reassures her that she’s fine.

Devon matches with Leela on his first day on an Indian matchmaking service, and he later proposes a clinical trial to Rose for her condition. His friend Philip wants to erase sickle cell anemia in Atlanta, and he wants Chastain to be one of the sites where the trials are hosted. AJ’s mother gets diagnosed with a lung tumor, and Mina volunteers to handle her case. Mina breaks the news in front of AJ, telling him that she should not leave her side. She asks Nic to take care of AJ before leaving.

Read More: Is The Resident a True Story?