‘The Resident’ season 4 episode 11 takes Chastain literally by storm when a destructive tornado hits the city. Nic and Conrad try to operate on an ambulance driver who gets crushed under the vehicle. Leela and Devon are stuck inside a room with a man who has a rod of metal lodged in his head. To know how the heroes of Chastain cope with these challenges, you can go through the recap at the bottom. For an update regarding the upcoming episode, here’s what ‘The Resident’ season 4 episode 12 might have us prepared for!

‘The Resident’ season 4 episode 12 will release on May 4, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Fox. New episodes drop on the channel every Tuesday, with each one having a runtime of around 60 minutes.

To watch ‘The Resident’ season 4 episode 12 live, you can tune in to Fox at the timeslot mentioned above, provided you have a TV set backed up by a cable connection. Otherwise, you can head to Fox’s official website or Fox app to watch the newest episode shortly after it airs on the original network. You can also stream the show on Fox Now, provided you have a cable service provider login.

‘The Resident’ can additionally be watched on live-streaming platforms like FuboTV and DirecTV in case you want a cable-free experience. Hulu subscribers can access the show here, and you can even use VOD platforms like Vudu and Amazon Prime Video, where the episodes can be rented or bought on-demand.

The upcoming episode of ‘The Resident’ season 4 is titled ‘Hope in the Unseen.’ Much to our delight, it will be dedicated to Nic and Conrad. Nic’s due date seems to be nearing steadily, and the couple will consequently decide to spend one day relaxing. But they will have to put a stop to their plans when a patient with a curious case invites their attention. The couple will then rush back to Chastain to see to the matter. Meanwhile, Rose’s clinical trial will face issues, and Devon will be there to ease up the situation. Kit will also try to save Chastain from running into debt.

Episode 11, titled ‘After the Storm,’ kicks off with a tornado warning. But things escalate quickly when it actually wrecks the city and hits Chastain too. Dr. Bell treats a 7-year-old girl named Sami with a history of abdominal cancer. She needs to be operated upon immediately. During surgery, they find something malignant that needs to be removed.

Devon and Leela are trapped in a room as a result of the calamity, along with a man who has a steel pipe inserted in his head. A scared Leela then successfully removes the rod. Conrad and Nic deal with an injured ambulance driver whose legs end up being amputated. Unfortunately, she loses a lot of blood and succumbs to the accident. Billie informs Barrett about Rose’s feelings for him.

AJ, Randolph, and Jake discuss Sami’s recovery with her adoptive parents. However, after learning about the complications involved in the healing process, they decide to relinquish her. Jake is devastated at the news. Billie reveals that she wants Barrett’s job, after which they have an honest conversation about their situation. Barrett also clarifies that Rose is just his patient who needs a lot of care. He talks about the time when he had to watch his own girlfriend die under his care. Billie then apologizes to him.

