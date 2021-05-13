In ‘The Resident’ season 4 episode 13, Nic and Conrad are preparing to welcome a child. At the baby shower, Nic experiences her first pang of labor. She also learns about a secret that Billie had been hiding for years. Back in Chastain, Jake and Greg bond with Sammie while Leela tries to help her patient Doug fight through a serious injury. If you want a comprehensive summary of the last episode, you can go through the recap we have provided. For more details about the upcoming season finale, you can check out the particulars for ‘The Resident’ season 4 episode 14!

The Resident Season 4 Episode 14 Release Date

‘The Resident’ season 4 episode 14 is slated to air on May 18, 2021, at 8 pm ET on FOX. The season finale will be around 60 minutes long.

Where to Stream The Resident Season 4 Episode 14 Online?

The easiest way to watch ‘The Resident’ season 4 episode 14 is by tuning in to Fox on your cable TV at the specific date and time mentioned above. If you do not have cable or a TV set at home, you can visit FOX’s official website or the FOX NOW app to watch the episode sometime after it drops on the original network. Fans have the option of live streaming the ‘The Resident’ on platforms like FuboTV and DirecTV, which do not even require you to subscribe to cable. Hulu subscribers can access the show here, while others can resort to VOD platforms like Apple TV, iTunes, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video, where the episodes can be rented or purchased on-demand.

The Resident Season 4 Episode 14 Spoilers

The upcoming episode 14 of ‘The Resident’ season 4 is titled ‘Past, Present, Future.’ The season finale will portray the events succeeding Nic and Conrad’s recent baby shower, where she finally goes into labor. Chastain will celebrate a new life as the couple will be blessed with a baby girl. Meanwhile, Raptor’s life will begin to reach new lows, and having no other choice, he will seek help from Cain.

On the other hand, Devon and Bell will tackle a complicated surgery linked to the safety of multiple lives. Moreover, Kit’s recent deal with Phillip, the initiator of the sickle cell trial, will poke at her conscience as she deals with the moral repercussions of financially saving Chastain. Finally, we will also know what happens to AJ, who will still struggle to get over Mina’s departure. Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode!

The Resident Season 4 Episode 13 Recap

‘The Resident’ season 4 episode 13 is titled ‘Finding Family,’ which follows recent events at Chastain that have the doctors in a fix. Devon tells Leela that he is worried about Rose’s relationship with Cain. As they head to the hospital, they see an apartment shooting up in flames and rush to help. In the hospital, Jake and Greg have a good time with Sammie, which might be a sign that they should adopt her. Devon asks Conrad to keep an eye on Rose. Leela’s increasing sympathy for her patient, Doug, alarms AJ, who warns her not to get too close. His condition is so severe that any emotion on her end might tear her apart.

Furthermore, Sammie’s test reports state that she has kidney and liver failure, which might sabotage her future plans. Billie confides in Nic about her first pregnancy. She had given the baby up for adoption. But her son is 18 now and wants to meet his mother. To Leela’s horror, Doug passes away, and Devon tries to comfort her. Nic and Conrad finally throw a baby shower. As Billie keeps ignoring text messages from her son, Nic slowly slips into labor.

