In the mid-season winter finale of ‘The Resident’ season 4, Nic shockingly faces a person from her past. Mina is being investigated by the medical board, which might end her career while Cain is about to make an important decision. The remaining details of the last episode can be found in our comprehensive recap, but before that, let us dive into the particulars for the upcoming episode – ‘The Resident’ Season 4 Episode 9!

The Resident Season 4 Episode 9 Release Date

‘The Resident’ season 4 episode 9 is slated to premiere on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The show has a weekly release pattern of airing one episode every Tuesday, which it will resume after the current hiatus.

Where to Stream The Resident Season 4 Episode 9 Online?

If you’re excited to watch ‘The Resident’ season 4 episode 9, you can simply tune in to Fox at the date and time mentioned above. Other options include heading to Fox’s official website, where the episode will be available after it airs on the channel. You can also watch the show on Fox Now, provided you have a cable service provider login. The show is additionally available on FuboTV and DirecTV, and you can watch it there live. Active subscribers of Hulu can access it on the streaming service, and the others can opt for VOD platforms like Vudu and Amazon Prime Video, where the episodes can be rented or purchased.

The Resident Season 4 Episode 9 Spoilers

In the 9th episode of ‘The Resident’ season 4, Nic will have to prepare for the worst. The team will be trying to save a baby’s life. Devon will be dealing with a major shocker that could potentially turn his life upside down. Meanwhile, Mina might be deported back to Nigeria because of her multiple law breaches. Here’s the promo for you to watch!

The Resident Season 4 Episode 8 Recap

The latest episode of ‘The Resident’ season 4 is titled ‘called ‘First Days, Last Days,’ and it marks Nic’s first day back at Chastain. Devon is trying to save an injured jail inmate, who turns out to be Nic’s attacker. There is another patient, a bride who was pushed down the stairs, being treated by Irving and Conrad. She has Huntington’s disease and fluid in her abdomen. Mina is concerned about being deported. Randolph and Kitt talk about letting Cain go.

Nic has an encounter with her attacker, which does not go well. She had intended to enter his room and confront the guy so that she rids herself of trauma and nightmares. The convict is being operated upon by Mina, but he will spend the rest of his life in prison once he recovers. Meanwhile, the bride is in surgery, but after she is out, she begins to cough blood. Randolph diagnoses her with sclerosis. Cain admits that he will never operate again.

A medical board person then investigates Mina and confuses her with questions about her affair with a patient and AJ. Nic and Kitt have a conversation with Billie, a newcomer in the neurosurgery department. Devon admits that he is aware of Leela’s dyslexia, to which she expresses her desire to be treated as an equal. Nadine is accompanying a baby, which makes Devon worried that it might be his son. AJ tries to stop Cain from ruining Mina’s life. He then softens up and calls Moises Knoll to drop her case. But the investigation cannot be stopped now.

