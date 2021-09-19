The Resident Season 5 Episode 1 Release Date and Spoilers

‘The Resident‘ is a medical drama TV series that follows the working force at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital as they deal with their everyday activities. Based on the book ‘Unaccountable ‘ by Marty Makary, the series shows how each member of the staff strikes a perfect balance in their personal lives while surviving the challenges of a workplace.

Season 4 of ‘The Resident’ sees the staff adapting to numerous changes in their workplace. Moreover, when AJ’s adoptive mother, Carol Austin, requires critical surgery, AJ and Cain learn to set their differences aside when it comes to saving lives. On the other hand, Conrad and Nic finally get to welcome their baby, and Kitt Voss becomes the new CEO of the hospital. Additionally, the season ends with the revelation that a Big Pharma company now owns Bio South Labs and is entering the fray. Let’s take a look at everything season 5 episode 1 has in store for us, shall we?

The Resident Season 5 Episode 1 Release Date

‘The Resident’ season 5 episode one will air on September 21, 2021, at 8/7c on Fox. With the whole season consisting of 14 episodes, each will have an average runtime of 43–45 minutes. Additionally, the episodes will be released on a weekly schedule, with new episodes dropping on Tuesday.

Where to Stream The Resident Season 5 Episode 1

You can catch The Resident Season 5 Episode 1 live on Fox at the time mentioned above, provided a cable connection is available. Otherwise, if online streaming is more your thing, the episode will be made available on the Fox app or Fox’s official website after its release. Additionally, using a cable service provider login, you can enjoy the episode on Fox Now.

Alternatively, FuboTV and DirecTv are all set to air season 5, episode 1 of ‘The Resident.’ The show is also made available for Hulu subscribers, while people who prefer video on demand can rent or buy the episodes on Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and iTunes after its release.

The Resident Season 5 Episode 1 Spoilers

With Season 5 Episode 1 being titled ‘DaDa,’ we can expect a lot of it to focus on Conrad as he juggles hospital duties and the challenges of being a new father. Besides, the episode might also touch upon the changes new CEO Kitt Voss brings to Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. Moreover, in his initial days as a CEO, Kit will have to avert disaster as cybercriminals attack the hospital’s systems and demand a ransom. Additionally, we can expect to see Big Pharma’s influence on the hospital and might even explore Devon and Leela’s developing relationship.

The Resident Season 5 Episode 1 Cast

Season 5 episode1 of ‘The Resident’ will see most of the main cast reprising their roles. The principal cast members starring are Matt Czuchry as Conrad Hawkins, Emily VanCamp as Nicolette ‘Nic’ Nevin, Bruce Greenwood as Randolph Bell, Malcolm-Jamal Warner as August Jeremiah “AJ” Austin, Jane Leeves as Kitt Voss, Glenn Morshower as Marshall Winthrop, Manish Dayal as Devon Pravesh, Anuja Joshi as Leela Devi, and Jessica Lucas as Billie Sutton.

Although Morris Chestnut, who essays Barrett Cain as been relegated to a recurring cast member, he has a chance to appear in season 5, episode 1 alongside other recurring cast members like Michael Paul Chan (Yee Austin), Radek Lord (Grayson Betournay), Denitra Isler (Nurse Ellen Hundley), Vince Foster (Paul Chu), Nichelle Hines (Nichelle Randall), and Cara Ricketts (Rose Williams). Additionally, Miles Fowler will essay the role of Billie’s Estranged Son, Trevor Sutton.

