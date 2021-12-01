The Resident Season 5 Episode 10 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

This week’s episode of ‘The Resident‘ season 5 welcomes a highly experienced and skilled doctor who is willing to dispense important knowledge on surgery to Bell and Austin. After a few moments, the three of them collaborate to save a patient with a ruptured diaphragm. Meanwhile, Billie pushes Conrad to acknowledge new opportunities that are coming his way. There is more of that available in the recap section. Now, we’re here to tell you everything about episode 10!

The Resident Season 5 Episode 10 Release Date

‘The Resident’ season 5 episode 10 will air on December 7, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Fox. Each episode of the medical drama series runs for about 43–45 minutes. The episodes usually release on a weekly basis, with new ones landing on Tuesdays. However, next’s week episode will mark the fall finale, after which the show will resume airing on February 2, 2021.

Where to Watch The Resident Season 5 Episode 10 Online?

You can catch ‘The Resident’ season 5 episode 10 on Fox at the date and time mentioned above. If online streaming is your thing, you would be happy to know that the episode will also be made available on Fox’s official website and the Fox Now app. Alternatively, Fubo TV, Xfinity, Hulu, YouTube TV, and DirecTV are all set to air season 5 episode 10 of ‘The Resident.’

You can also live-stream it using Hulu+Live TV. Those who prefer Video-on-demand services can rent or buy the episodes on Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum, and iTunes after their release. Moreover, viewers in Canada can watch the latest episodes on CTV and CTV’s official website.

The Resident Season 5 Episode 10 Spoilers

The fall finale, titled ‘Unknown Origin,’ will revolve around a mysterious case and shed some light on what Dr. Bell is going through. Apart from that, Kit will kickstart his experimental Flight Go team program, which could open a new chapter in Conrad’s life. A fellow doctor will catch his interest as they proceed to spend time together.

Devon will cooperate with Trevor to cure a patient with a peculiar fever that does not have any identified source it is rooted upon. On the other hand, Bell will raise suspicion among the staff members about her secretive nature. If you want to know more, here’s a promo you can watch!

The Resident Season 5 Episode 9 Recap

In ‘The Resident’ season 5 episode 9, titled ‘He’d Really Like to Put in a Central Line,’ Dr. Desoto is specially invited to coach Dr. Bell and Dr. Austin. Desoto’s teachings are intuitively intricate, but Austin is reluctant to inculcate the new teachings. As a result, confusion takes root between Voss, Desoto, and Bell. Meanwhile, Dr. Conrad Hawkins senses that the women in the hospital find him attractive, and Dr. Billie then motivates him to go back into the dating pool again.

The ER is occupied by a trauma patient, Brent, who ends up getting his diaphragm ruptured because of a glass injury. Bell and Austin rush to save him as Desoto takes charge of the operation. Both of them realize that the techniques taught by Desoto end up making the surgery a success. Despite receiving strong applause and appreciation, Desoto refuses to stay back for two long weeks until Austin convinces her to do so.

Conrad finds himself at the service of Celeste, a woman who randomly passes out in the hospital. It turns out that she is stressed out because of her obligations to George, who is unable to take care of himself. Conrad examines her and declares that she is suffering from broken heart syndrome. He advises her to take care of herself, but George is reluctant to put himself in her shoes. However, she stands up for herself and convinces George to listen to her in the end.

