The Resident Season 5 Episode 11 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

‘The Resident‘ season 5 is slowly opening up new opportunities for Conrad, and this week, we see him interact with Cade, a new doctor in Chastain. She is smart, skilled, and confident when it comes to her work. However, her background seems sketchy, especially when Devon runs a digital check on her and finds nothing. For a detailed take on the most important moments of episode 10, go to the recap. Now, we’d like to prepare you for the upcoming installment, i.e., ‘The Resident’ season 5 episode 11!

The Resident Season 5 Episode 11 Release Date

Since the show has entered a hiatus, we won’t be getting new episodes until next year. Having said that, ‘The Resident’ season 5 episode 11 will air on February 1, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Fox. Each episode of the medical drama series runs for about 43–45 minutes. The episodes usually drop on a weekly basis every Tuesday.

Where to Watch The Resident Season 5 Episode 11 Online?

You can catch ‘The Resident’ season 5 episode 11 on Fox at the date and time mentioned above. If online streaming is your thing, you would be happy to know that the episode will also be made available on Fox’s official website and the Fox Now app. Alternatively, Fubo TV, Xfinity, Hulu, YouTube TV, and DirecTV are also set to air season 5 episode 11 of ‘The Resident.’

You can also live-stream the episode using Hulu+Live TV. Those who prefer Video-on-demand services can rent or buy the episodes on Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum, and iTunes after their release. Moreover, viewers in Canada can watch the latest episodes on CTV and CTV’s official website.

The Resident Season 5 Episode 11 Spoilers

Episode 11 will undoubtedly revolve around Bell and his illness. Whatever it is, Bell should not be forced to give up surgery. In case he is, things will be even harder for him. Kit will assist him in dealing with his issue as well as Conrad, who might be the one to diagnose him. Although the skilled surgeon might be unwilling to open up immediately, his colleagues will be more than eager to help him regardless. Here’s a promo that might excite you!

The Resident Season 5 Episode 10 Recap

Episode 10, titled ‘Unknown Origin,’ throws a new character into the mix. Voss is dedicated to improving her Go-Flight team, which now has Cade, a mysterious but impressive doctor, and Conrad as well. The newbie immediately gets along with Conrad, who also seems to challenge her to perform better. There is a gas leak leading to an explosion, and Cade wastes no time in saving lives.

Meanwhile, Marion does not seem interested in Conrad because of other priorities in her life. Devon looks Cade up on the internet, but he finds absolutely nothing on her. He is understandably wary of her true nature and background. A few moments later, Trevor freaks out over Jerome, a patient who is suffering from a fatal but undiagnosed problem. Cade assists him, and Devon is there as well, but the patient ends up dying. The efforts shown by Trevor impresses Billie, who then showers him with compliments.

Elsewhere, Bell is struggling with an illness that hasn’t been identified yet. He removes his name from the surgical board until he diagnoses himself. Even his scans don’t reveal much besides the fact that he is sick. Both Jessica and AJ manage to sense that something is bothering him. In the last few moments, Conrad asks Bell to sit down for a checkup.

