The Resident Season 5 Episode 2 Release Date and Spoilers

The fifth season premiere of ‘The Resident‘ follows Conrad and Nic’s new life as devoted parents ready to kick off another chapter in Chastain. Nic’s recovery retreat has 36 more hours to end as she impatiently calls Conrad, asking for an update on baby Gigi. Chastain, in the meantime, is loaded with new cases, and one of them profoundly affects Conrad. There is more of the episode outlined in the recap. If you’re anticipating the next one, go through the information below for a fair idea of what to expect!

The Resident Season 5 Episode 2 Release Date

‘The Resident’ season 5 episode 2 will air on September 28, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The fifth season consists of 23 episodes, with each of them running for about 43–45 minutes. Additionally, the episodes will be released on a weekly basis, with new episodes landing on Tuesdays.

Where to Stream The Resident Season 5 Episode 2 Online?

You can catch ‘The Resident’ season 5 episode 2 live on Fox at the date and time mentioned above. If online streaming is your thing, you would be happy to know that the episode will be made available on Fox’s official website and the Fox Now app. Alternatively, FuboTV, Xfinity, Hulu, YouTubeTV, and DirecTV are all set to air season 5 episode 2 of ‘The Resident.’ Those who prefer video on demand can rent or buy the episodes on Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play (season 5 not available yet), Spectrum, and iTunes after their release.

The Resident Season 5 Episode 2 Spoilers

In the second episode titled ‘No Good Deed,’ the staff in Chastain will lose their minds over a doctor found unconscious in an elevator at the hospital. This unusual and alarming predicament will prompt all of them to retrace the doctor’s steps to know what actually caused the accident. Meanwhile, Billie might have to take a step back and confront her past when a secret she has been hiding resurfaces after all these years. Bell and Kit will have a serious discussion about hiring a new neurosurgeon at Chastain. Let’s hope this experience brings them closer to each other. Here’s a promo for the next episode!

The Resident Season 5 Episode 1 Recap

Season 5 episode 1, titled ‘Da Da,’ opens on a fairly positive note as Nic is alive, recuperating at a spa retreat out of town. She is concerned about baby Gigi who is still supposed to spend more than 36 hours without her mother. Conrad, in the meantime, strikes a good balance between his work and responsibilities as a father. He feels a tug at his heartstrings when he sees a father almost lose his 14-year-old child at Chastain. The pain and shock felt by the man tragically manifest in the form of a heart attack which ultimately leads to his death.

The air in the hospital is tense, and Dr. Austin is worried about the young girl, who does not have a caretaker anymore, considering her mother had left when she was a year old. As the day ends for the dedicated doctors, Bell and Kit share an awkward glance when he asks her if she wants to grab dinner. However, the spark between them hasn’t entirely fizzled. Elsewhere, Devon finds himself in the middle of a presumed chemical leak, and there is no one around in the hallway to help him. Moreover, the incident happens at a time when things between him and Leela had started to move forward!

Read More: Is The Resident a True Story?