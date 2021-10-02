The Resident Season 5 Episode 3 Release Date and Spoilers

In the latest episode of ‘The Resident‘ season 5, Conrad hears bad news about his wife Nic, who should have been on her way back home from the retreat. Billie bumps into her son Trevor at the hospital, and AJ begins to suspect that the pair might be related. Devon and Leela make an important decision about their future after a dangerous incident brings them closer. The rest of the recap is outlined at the bottom. Now, you can take a look at the details for episode 3 of ‘The Resident’ season 5!

The Resident Season 5 Episode 3 Release Date

‘The Resident’ season 5 episode 3 will air on October 5, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Fox. Each episode of the medical drama series runs for about 43–45 minutes. Additionally, the episodes will be released on a weekly basis, with new ones landing on Tuesdays.

Where to Stream The Resident Season 5 Episode 3 Online?

You can catch ‘The Resident’ season 5 episode 3 live on Fox at the date and time mentioned above. If online streaming is your thing, you would be happy to know that the episode will be made available on Fox’s official website and the Fox Now app. Alternatively, Fubo TV, Xfinity, Hulu, YouTube TV, and DirecTV are all set to air season 5 episode 3 of ‘The Resident.’ Those who prefer Video-on-demand services can rent or buy the episodes on Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum, and iTunes after their release.

The Resident Season 5 Episode 3 Spoilers

In the third episode, titled ‘The Long and Winding Road,’ a familiar face will be admitted into the hospital emergency room. If it is Nic on the hospital bed, Conrad will be heartbroken. In the meantime, the doctors will do whatever it takes to save her. However, their efforts might not bear fruit considering Emily VanCamp’s confirmed exit from the show. Whatever the outcome is, it is bound to shatter Nic and Conrad’s world. Lastly, The Raptor and Leela will help a patient suffering from long-term symptoms of the coronavirus. Here’s a promo for the next episode!

The Resident Season 5 Episode 2 Recap

In the second episode, titled ‘No Good Deed,’ Conrad opens his door to two cops instead of Nic coming home safe. After a text stating that she is almost there, there has been no sign of Nic. The cops inform Conrad about an accident. Meanwhile, Billie has an unexpected run-in with her son Trevor, who admits his friend to the hospital because of an overdose.

Despite them being discreet about their relationship, AJ begins to have doubts. Billie ultimately tells him who Trevor is, and AJ then begins to fixate on the young boy’s deteriorating mental health. Although Trevor was abandoned when he was a child, he should learn to treat people with respect. Otherwise, the young man would never belong anywhere.

Elsewhere, Devon is afflicted by an accidental hydrogen sulfide poisoning that originates from the janitor’s closet, where he first sees Winston passed out on the floor. He takes it upon himself to clear out the poisonous gas, which his body ends up absorbing. He then collapses in the elevator but later awakens to a distressed Leela who begins to feel as if her days with him are numbered. Therefore, they move in together. Lastly, Kit and Bell go on their first date!

