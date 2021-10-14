The Resident Season 5 Episode 5 Release Date and Spoilers

This week’s episode of ‘The Resident‘ season 5 proves to be the most difficult for Conrad, who immerses himself into the investigation of Nic’s mysterious accident. Marshall and Devon are devastated to see their friend suffer while AJ watches out for Trevor. Likewise, the refresher outlined at the bottom will give you a better idea of the latest episode. As the upcoming episode is just around the corner, here’s everything you need to know about it!

‘The Resident’ season 5 episode 5 will air on October 19, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Fox. Each episode of the medical drama series runs for about 43–45 minutes. The episodes are released on a weekly basis, with new ones landing on Tuesdays.

You can catch ‘The Resident’ season 5 episode 5 live on Fox at the date and time mentioned above. If online streaming is your thing, you would be happy to know that the episode will be made available on Fox’s official website and the Fox Now app. Alternatively, Fubo TV, Xfinity, Hulu, YouTube TV, and DirecTV are all set to air season 5 episode 5 of ‘The Resident.’ You can also live-stream it using Hulu+Live TV. Those who prefer Video-on-demand services can rent or buy the episodes on Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum, and iTunes after their release. Moreover, viewers in Canada can watch the latest episodes on CTV and the CTV’s official website.

Next week, we can hope to see Conrad back in action as the arrival of Halloween could increase the rate of accidents, and the doctors will hence have their plates full, treating numerous injuries. Titled ‘The Thinnest Veil,’ episode 5 will undoubtedly be gripping and intense. First off, Conrad will treat a group of witches in the emergency room, spiraling into utter chaos.

However, he would still be reeling over his wife’s death. Devon’s patient, on the other hand, will complain about being stalked by a paranormal presence. Bell will return from a long vacation, but the hitchhiker he meets on the way might leave him absolutely stunned. You can watch the promo for a better look at the upcoming episode!

Conrad is not willing to let go of Nic just yet. In the fourth episode, titled ‘Now What?,’ we see him searching high and low to piece together enough evidence that could suggest how his wife actually died. He needs something that would make sense when it is time for him to tell Gigi about his mother’s passing. Marshall stays by his side and looks out for Gigi as well. Meanwhile, Devon fills in for Conrad despite long hours of work taking a toll on his mental health.

Billie collects information about Nic’s childhood medical history to help Conrad’s case. However, he is still receiving silent treatment from Kyle. Reports ultimately suggest that Nic’s mother used to faint in the summer because of dehydration just the way Nic did, which could potentially mean something. Conrad even runs some tests on Gigi, hoping to find something. Elsewhere, AJ tries to wrap his head around Trevor’s abandonment issues.

As the pair try to sort things out over a drive, they get pulled over by a cop who takes out his gun. At that very moment, a motorist runs him over, and AJ uses his scalpel to fix him up. Meanwhile, the doctor’s proximity with Trevor ends up bothering his biological mother, Billie, who then discloses that she was raped back when she was a teenager. She is not ready to share that with Trevor, which is why she pushes her son away. Trevor is ultimately devastated to learn that his mother does not want him around.

