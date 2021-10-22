The Resident Season 5 Episode 6 Release Date and Spoilers

The cases in the latest episode of ‘The Resident‘ season 5 indeed remind us that Halloween is approaching. There is a man plagued by paranormal occurrences in his house while two women report having hallucinations during a New Year celebration rooted in witchcraft. Elsewhere, Conrad’s internalized grief is noticed by Dr. Pravesh, who repeatedly spots him going over the last voicemail Nic had left him. We have spread out the rest of the recap at the bottom. In case you’re wondering about the release date and other details of the upcoming episode, we have got you covered!

The Resident Season 5 Episode 6 Release Date

Sadly, the show will enter a two-week hiatus before airing the sixth episode. After the break, ‘The Resident’ season 5 episode 6 will air on November 2, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Fox. Each episode of the medical drama series runs for about 43–45 minutes. The episodes usually release on a weekly basis, with new ones landing on Tuesdays.

Where to Watch The Resident Season 5 Episode 6 Online?

You can catch ‘The Resident’ season 5 episode 6 on Fox at the date and time mentioned above. If online streaming is your thing, you would be happy to know that the episode will be made available on Fox’s official website and the Fox Now app. Alternatively, Fubo TV, Xfinity, Hulu, YouTube TV, and DirecTV are all set to air season 5 episode 6 of ‘The Resident.’

You can also live-stream it using Hulu+Live TV. Those who prefer Video-on-demand services can rent or buy the episodes on Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum, and iTunes after their release. Moreover, viewers in Canada can watch the latest episodes on CTV and CTV’s official website.

The Resident Season 5 Episode 6 Spoilers

Episode 6, titled ‘Ask Your Doctor,’ will highlight the next phase of Conrad’s newfound relationship with grief. Conrad seems a little more at peace after the Pagan ritual where the group was allowed to address Nic affectionately. It will be interesting to see how he deals with it in the remaining episodes. Besides that, we will see him treat new patients, one of whom will cause a high-security crisis.

Meanwhile, Chastain will also welcome a well-known MMA fighter who injures himself during a brawl. Apart from that, Leela will most likely meet her sister while Bell and Raptor will compete for the same position at the hospital. Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode of ‘The Resident’ season 5!

The Resident Season 5 Episode 5 Recap

Nic’s death continues to affect Conrad in the fifth episode titled ‘The Thinnest Veil.’ Every time her memories and visions haunt him, he listens to Nic’s last voicemail, which somehow keeps his sanity intact. In the meantime, the hospital reeks of festivity despite the doctors continuing their usual work. Conrad meets a mother-daughter duo suffering from severe hallucinations.

It turns out that the women were celebrating Samhain, which is said to be a New Year ritual for witches. However, once the mother Magdaline’s condition improves, her condition is deduced to be Foxglove poisoning instead of supernatural occurrences causing trouble. The daughter had accidentally added the poisonous flower into their tea which initiated such symptoms. Besides that, Dr. Pravesh deals with another case involving a man who senses spirits but on closer examination, they detect a fatal mass inside his system that is then removed through surgery.

Meanwhile, Dr. Bell lifts up a hitchhiker named Mike, who proceeds to ask him if he has ever murdered a patient during his tenure at the hospital. At the same time, Voss hears news about a serial killer roaming around freely on the streets. However, when Bell confesses that he has accidentally performed surgeries causing death, the man spares his life. After meeting Voss, Bell realizes that he just met a serial killer. Before the day ends, Conrad invites the crew for dinner that is accompanied by a Pagan ritual in the memory of Nic.

Read More: Is The Resident a True Story?