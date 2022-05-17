The Resident Season 6: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on Marty Makary’s book titled ‘Unaccountable,’ ‘The Resident’ is a medical drama series created by the trio of Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, and Roshan Sethi. The narrative follows the lives and duties of a group of medical staff working at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital while they deal with challenges on both personal and professional fronts. The show particularly focuses on the journey of the titular resident, Conrad Hawkins. The medical drama originally released on January 21, 2018, on FOX.

The show highlights the day-to-day lives of several young doctors and medical personnel who do their best to save their patients’ lives. Moreover, the storyline has been appreciated for its realistic depiction of modern-day medicinal practice. If you enjoyed watching the series up until now and are looking forward to the potential round six, we have all the information you need!

The Resident Season 6 Release Date

‘The Resident’ season 5 premiered on September 21, 2021, on FOX, with the season finale airing on May 17, 2022. Like the second installment, the fifth iteration of the show comprises 23 episodes. Each episode of season 5 has a runtime of 43-44 minutes.

As far as the sixth installment is concerned, we have exciting news! On May 16, 2022, FOX officially announced the renewal of ‘The Resident’ for season 6. Apparently, the decision came down to the wire, with the renewal announcement being made shortly before the season 5 finale aired.

Is there any better news than this?? WE'RE BACK FOR SEASON 6! 🎉 #TheResident pic.twitter.com/7tWQVLfQiE — The Resident (@ResidentFOX) May 16, 2022

Following the exciting news, it is expected that the production team will get back to work soon and start filming season 6. So, if we take into account the above-mentioned factors and consider the fact that the new installment is set to be a part of the 2022-2023 TV season, we can expect ‘The Resident’ season 6 to release in September 2022.

The Resident Season 6 Cast: Who can be in it?

Most of the main cast members are expected to reprise their roles in the sixth iteration, such as Matt Czuchry (Conrad Hawkins), Manish Dayal (Devon Pravesh), Bruce Greenwood (Randolph Bell), and Malcolm-Jamal Warner (AJ Austin). In addition, Tasso Feldman and Denitra Isler may return as Irving Feldman and Nurse Hundley, respectively. Other cast members who play significant roles are Jane Leeves (Kit Voss), Jessica Miesel (Nurse Jessica Moore), Vince Foster (Dr. Paul Chu), Michael Hogan (Dr. Albert Nolan), and Jessica Lucas (Billie Sutton). Therefore, we can expect to see them in the new season.

Emily VanCamp (Nurse Nicolette Nevin) may not be a part of season 6 as her character dies in season 5. But we may see her in case there are any flashback sequences in the new installment. In addition, Miles Fowler (Dr. Trevor Daniels) and Morris Chestnut (Barrett Cain) are not likely to make a return as their characters quit Chastain Park Memorial for other career opportunities. However, these exits might give way to new characters, so we can expect some additions to the cast lineup in the sixth round.

The Resident Season 6 Plot: What can it be About?

In season 5, the doctors come across some new cases while they deal with new challenges in their personal lives. Several patients admitted to the hospital threaten the decorum of the premises, and the doctors do their best to keep the situation under control. In addition, the past of several characters comes back to haunt them as their co-workers try to comfort them. Throughout the season, Conrad tries to juggle his work and his new baby. He chases emotional stability as he finds it difficult to come to terms with his wife’s death. Devon and Leela look to find a way to deal with the new dynamics of their relationship, and the former has to come to some pivotal decisions about the future of his career.

In the upcoming edition, the staff at Chastain Park Memorial will possibly have a new set of medical cases to handle. As old issues get resolved in their personal lives, some new ones might surface. We may also get a detailed account of the relationship between Devon and Leela and the consequences of the former’s decisions. Also, we are likely to see Conrad getting better at being a single parent as he gets used to life without his wife.

Read More: Where is The Resident Filmed?